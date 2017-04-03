Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
ROCKET SCIENCE
US Hardware Production Begins for Money-Saving Next-Generation Rockets
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (Sputnik) Apr 04, 2017


File image.

Orbital ATK's proposed launch system will reduce the cost of US government rocket and missile programs, saving taxpayers up to $600 million on these programs over a ten-year period, according to official statement.

Progress in developing advanced solid rocket propulsion and other technologies has allowed early production to begin on next generation hardware for intermediate- and heavy-lift rockets, the aerospace company Orbital ATK announced in a press release on Monday.

"Through commonality of hardware and other economies of scale, Orbital ATK's proposed launch system will also reduce the cost of other US government rocket and missile programs managed by the Air Force, Navy, NASA and Missile Defense Agency, saving taxpayers up to $600 million on these programs over a ten-year period," the release stated.

Orbital ATK funded the upgrades with internal investments and funding from a 2015 US Air Force contract, the release explained.

The next phase of the program is expected to begin when the Air Force awards launch services agreements in early 2018, the release noted.

The rockets will operate from both East- and West-Coast facilities in the United States, according to the release.

Source: Sputnik News

Russian Plant to Overhaul Nearly All Proton Rocket Engines in 2017
 Moscow (Sputnik) Apr 03, 2017
 Russia's Voronezh Mechanical Plant will overhaul nearly all the recalled engines for the Proton launch vehicles this and next year, the head of Russia's Energomash space and rocket engine manufacturer told Sputnik. Energomash Director General Igor Arbuzov said the 71 engines constitute "almost all of the second and third stage reserves." "At present, the work schedule has been signed ... read more
ROCKET SCIENCE
