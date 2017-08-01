UK space companies to develop international partnerships

|
The UK Space Agency is working with research institutions, industry and non-profit organisations to develop strong international partnerships to help tackle economic, societal and environmental issues using satellite technology.
The Agency will award funding through its International Partnership Programme (IPP), which is designed to partner UK space expertise with overseas governments and organisations. It is part of the Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF), which aims to support cutting-edge research and innovation that addresses the challenges faced by developing countries.
Ten small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and research organisations have been given a total of 338,000 pounds to use to establish partnerships in countries including Zambia, Ethiopia and Vietnam.
Once the partnerships have been formed the companies can then develop their proposals which will then go to the IPP Call 2 to unlock further funding to put the plans into practice.
Earlier this year IPP Call 1 saw 70 million pounds in funding given to projects in partnership with the UK space industry, applying inventive satellite solutions to a range of areas such as deforestation, illegal fishing, marine pollution, disaster recovery, drought and flooding.
Call 2 for funding will close on 5 September 2017. The assessment is due to take place in October 2017 and successful projects will begin by the end of the year.
