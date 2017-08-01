Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
UK space companies to develop international partnerships
 by Staff Writers
 London, UK (SPX) Aug 01, 2017


The UK Space Agency is working with research institutions, industry and non-profit organisations to develop strong international partnerships to help tackle economic, societal and environmental issues using satellite technology.

The Agency will award funding through its International Partnership Programme (IPP), which is designed to partner UK space expertise with overseas governments and organisations. It is part of the Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF), which aims to support cutting-edge research and innovation that addresses the challenges faced by developing countries.

Ten small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and research organisations have been given a total of 338,000 pounds to use to establish partnerships in countries including Zambia, Ethiopia and Vietnam.

Once the partnerships have been formed the companies can then develop their proposals which will then go to the IPP Call 2 to unlock further funding to put the plans into practice.

Earlier this year IPP Call 1 saw 70 million pounds in funding given to projects in partnership with the UK space industry, applying inventive satellite solutions to a range of areas such as deforestation, illegal fishing, marine pollution, disaster recovery, drought and flooding.

Call 2 for funding will close on 5 September 2017. The assessment is due to take place in October 2017 and successful projects will begin by the end of the year.

ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jul 18, 2017
 ASTROSCALE completed a Series C round and raised $53 million in total to date. Private companies, ANA Holdings Inc. (ANA - parent company of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS Co., Ltd.) and OSG Corporation, join recurring venture capital investors (Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, JAFCO Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi UFJ Capital) alongside new financier aSTART Co., Ltd. The successful completion of Se
