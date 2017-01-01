Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACE TRAVEL
Two more spacewalks for Thomas Pesquet
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (ESA) Mar 21, 2017


ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet during his first spacewalk, on Friday 13 January 2017. Together with NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, he spent five hours and 58 minutes outside the Space Station to complete a battery upgrade to the outpost's power system. Thomas commented on this picture: "This is what a spacewalk is: 400 km of void under your feet". Follow Thomas and his six-month Proxima mission via thomaspesquet.esa.int. Image courtesy ESA/NASA. For a larger version of this image please go here.

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet will make two more spacewalks under NASA's plans to maintain the International Space Station during his mission. Though intended for the end of March and April, the dates may change because the sorties require equipment yet to be launched on a Cygnus supply vessel.

The first will see Thomas and NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough head outside to install a new computer, work on the electrical power distribution system, and disconnect a docking adapter to allow its move to a new location.

They will spend most of the spacewalk working separately, with Thomas inspecting the Station's radiator and spending most of his time maintaining the Dextre multipurpose robotic hand.

The next day, ground control will use the Station's robotic arm to move the disconnected adapter to an upwards-pointing port on the European-built Node-2 that connects the Kibo, Destiny and Columbus laboratory modules.

Shane will return outside with NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson to reconnect the adapter at its new port and install protective covers, as well as installing an upgraded communications computer.

The third spacewalk will see Thomas venturing out with Peggy. They will replace a power unit for external science facilities, install new antennas and cameras, and work on the AMS-02 antimatter hunter.

If Thomas performs these two sorties he will total three during his six-month mission, matching his French colleague Philippe Perrin for a single mission.

The three spacewalks impose a heavy workload on the hundreds of people working on the ground as well as for the astronauts in space because they must be carefully choreographed and prepared in detail.

Assigning another two to Thomas is a testament to the training received by ESA astronauts at the agency's centre in Cologne and partner sites around the world.

More details will follow on the Proxima mission blog and ESA social media channels when the dates are confirmed.

SPACE TRAVEL
Aiming Higher: High School Students Build Flight Hardware Bound for Space
 Huntsville AL (SPX) Mar 17, 2017
 Students at an Alabama high school have done so well in a NASA program that they are now making parts for use on the International Space Station. For more than 50 years, NASA has sponsored programs to get students interested in the aerospace industry. One program called HUNCH - High Schools United with NASA to Create Hardware - challenges students to use machining, welding and other skills ... read more
Related Links
 Proxima at ESA
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACE TRAVEL
Russia to Build First New-Generation 'Federation' Spacecraft by 2021

 NASA Selects New Research Teams to Further Solar System Research

 Two more spacewalks for Thomas Pesquet

 Trump's budget would cut NASA asteroid mission, earth science
SPACE TRAVEL
SpaceX cargo ship returns to Earth

 Hitting the brakes at Alpha Centauri

 N. Korea's Kim hails engine test as 'new birth' for rocket industry

 N.Korea rocket test shows 'meaningful progress': South
SPACE TRAVEL
Does Mars Have Rings? Not Right Now, But Maybe One Day

 ExoMars: science checkout completed and aerobraking begins

 Mars Rover Tests Driving, Drilling and Detecting Life in Chile's High Desert

 Opportunity Driving South to Gully
SPACE TRAVEL
China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes

 Riding an asteroid: China's next space goal
SPACE TRAVEL
OneWeb Satellites breaks ground on high-volume satellite manufacturing facility

 Globalsat Sky and Space Global sign MoU for testing and offering satellite service in Latin America

 Start-Ups at the Final Frontier

 Russia probes murder of senior space official in jail
SPACE TRAVEL
Using lasers to create ultra-short pulses

 The strangeness of slow dynamics

 Ecosystem For Near-Earth Space Control

 Airbus ships first high-power all-electric EUTELSAT 172B satellite to Kourou for Eutelsat
SPACE TRAVEL
Visualizing debris disk "roller derby" to understand planetary system evolution

 Protostar blazes bright, reshaping its stellar nursery

 Operation of ancient biological clock uncovered

 Fossil or inorganic structure? Scientists dig into early life forms
SPACE TRAVEL
Scientists make the case to restore Pluto's planet status

 ESA's Jupiter mission moves off the drawing board

 NASA Mission Named 'Europa Clipper'

 Juno Captures Jupiter Cloudscape in High Resolution



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement