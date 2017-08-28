Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACE TRAVEL
Trump names former Navy aviator to head NASA
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Sept 2, 2017


US President Donald Trump announced Friday he plans to appoint James Bridenstine, a former navy pilot and Republican congressman, to head the US space agency NASA.

Bridenstine, 42, who backed Trump during the US presidential campaign, had long been considered the favorite for the job of NASA administrator.

But the nomination drew fire from two US senators from Florida who questioned the Oklahoma representative's qualifications to lead such a complex and highly technical agency.

Senator Bill Nelson, the ranking Democrat on the committee that oversees NASA, told the news site Politico the agency's new leader should be "a space professional, not a politician."

Marco Rubio, the state's other senator and a Republican, said the choice of Bridenstine "could be devastating for the space program."

"I would hate to see an administrator held up -- on [grounds of] partisanship, political arguments, past votes, or statements made in the past -- because the agency can't afford it and it can't afford the controversy," he told Politico.

Bridenstine, who was elected to Congress from Oklahoma in 2012, is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

According to the trade publication SpaceNews, Bridenstine has been a big proponent of giving the private sector a larger role in space.

The space agency is involved in all aspects of space exploration, as well as in Earth observation missions from space and in the development of new aerospace concepts.

Since the end of NASA's space shuttle program in 2011, the United States has had to rely on Russia to ferry their astronauts to the International Space Station.

NASA is currently developing a heavy launcher and capsule capable of taking astronauts to Mars in 2030 and beyond.

But it faces competition from billionaires like Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, who runs SpaceX and Tesla.

NASA's proposed 2018 budget comes to a little more than $19 billion.

Bridenstine's experience is mainly in the military, as a pilot who flew combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, and as a member of the naval reserves has flown counter-drug missions in Central and South America.

He served as executive director of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium. He is also a member of the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

He has degrees from Rice University and Cornell.

SPACE TRAVEL
NASA should continue large strategic missions to maintain leadership in space
 Washington DC (SPX) Aug 28, 2017
 NASA's large strategic missions like the Hubble Space Telescope, the Curiosity rover on Mars, and the Terra Earth observation satellite are essential to maintaining the United States' global leadership in space exploration and should continue to be a primary component of a balanced space science program that includes large, medium, and smaller missions, says a new report by the National Academie ... read more
Related Links
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACE TRAVEL
Record-breaking NASA astronaut comes back to Earth

 Voyager Spacecraft: 40 Years of Solar System Discoveries

 'Gifted' high-tech takes spotlight at Berlin's IFA fair

 The wackiest innovations at Berlin's IFA 2017
SPACE TRAVEL
NASA Concludes Summer of Testing with Fifth Flight Controller Hot Fire

 Aerospace test at Sandia goes green with alternative to explosives

 ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches

 Falcon 9 launches from Vandenberg
SPACE TRAVEL
New mini tool has massive implications

 Opportunity seeks energy-favorable locations to recharge during winter

 Citizen scientists spot Martian 'spiders' in unexpected places

 For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun
SPACE TRAVEL
Russia, China May Sign 5-Year Agreement on Joint Space Exploration

 China, Russia to Have Smooth Space Cooperation, Says Expert

 Kuaizhou-11 to send six satellites into space

 ESA and Chinese astronauts train together
SPACE TRAVEL
ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 Bids for government funding prove strong interest in LaunchUK

 Blue Sky Network Reaffirms Commitment to Brazilian Market
SPACE TRAVEL
Rare-metals in the Himalayas: The potential world-class treasure

 Artificial intelligence analyzes gravitational lenses 10 million times faster

 Making 3-D printing safer

 Clamping down on causality by probing laser cavities
SPACE TRAVEL
Ultraviolet Light May Be Ultra Important in Search for Life

 Hubble delivers first hints of possible water content of TRAPPIST-1 planets

 15 Fast Radio Bursts Detected from Distant Universe

 A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory
SPACE TRAVEL
To Pluto and beyond

 New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement