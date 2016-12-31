Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TIME AND SPACE
Timekeepers add 'leap second' to world clocks for new year
 by Daniel Uria
 Washington (UPI) Dec 31, 2016


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

Clocks around the world will add a leap second to coordinate with a change in the speed of Earth's rotation.

NASA will implement the additional second just before midnight Coordinated Universal Time on Dec. 31, 2016 to account for Earth's slowing rotation and allow precise timekeeping for its Solar Dynamics Observatory program.

"SDO moves about 1.9 miles every second," Project scientist for SDO at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, Dean Pesnell, said. "So does every other object in orbit near SDO. We all have to use the same time to make sure our collision avoidance programs are accurate. So we all add a leap second to the end of 2016, delaying 2017 by one second."

The change will take place at 6:59:59 p.m. EST. Dr. Leon Lobo of London's National Physical Laboratory time and frequency group told the Telegraph it will likely come and go with little fanfare.

"Most people won't even notice, although everyone will probably be celebrating New Year a second too early this year," he said.

Lobo added the leap second may make its presence known by causing trouble for devices that run on atomic clocks, which keep a constant time by measuring the movements of electrons in cesium atoms.

"People might also notice problems with mobile phone networks as they work on atomic time and, with the increased traffic on New Year's Eve, there could be potential issues," he said.

A total of 27 leap seconds have been added to the clock since 1972 as the Earth's rotation continues to slow.

"Leap seconds are needed to prevent civil time drifting away from Earth time. Although the drift is small - taking around 1,000 years to accumulate a one-hour difference - if not corrected it would eventually result in clocks showing midday before sunrise," NPL senior research scientist Peter Whibberley said.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Understanding Time and Space





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
TIME AND SPACE
Stretching time to improve extreme event prediction
 Paris, France (SPX) Dec 21, 2016
 Stretching time scales to explore extreme events in nature seemed impossible, yet this feat is now conceivable thanks to a team from the Institut FEMTO-ST (CNRS/UFC/UTBM/ENSMM), which used an innovative measurement technique enabling the capture of such events in real time. This technique, which is currently applied in the field of photonics, could help predict rogue wave events1 on the oc ... read more

TIME AND SPACE
'Passengers' and the real-life science of deep space travel

 NASA Readies for Major Orion Milestones in 2017

 India achieves advances multiple space systems in 2016

 Spacewalk for Thomas Pesquet at ISS
TIME AND SPACE
Europe and Russia looking at Space Tug Project

 United Launch Alliance launches EchoStar XIX satellite

 India to develop large scale solid fuel mixer

 New round of wind tunnel tests underway for bigger SLS version
TIME AND SPACE
Small Troughs Growing on Mars May Become 'Spiders'

 All eyes on Trump over Mars

 Opportunity performs several drives to ancient gully

 Full go-ahead for building ExoMars 2020
TIME AND SPACE
China Plans to Launch 1st Mars Probe by 2020 - State Council Information Office

 China to expand int'l cooperation on space sciences

 China sees rapid development of space science and technology

 Chinese missile giant seeks 20% of a satellite market
TIME AND SPACE
OneWeb announces key funding form SoftBank Group and other investors

 Space as a Driver for Socio-Economic Sustainable Development

 Airbus DS and Energia eye new medium-class satellite platform

 SoftBank delivers first $1 bn of Trump pledge, to space firm
TIME AND SPACE
Russian static discharge measure unit to prolong satellite equipment lifespan

 'Just the first stage': unique 3D-printed Siberian satellite to orbit Earth

 Meet a 'Spacecraft Dressmaker'

 European Defense Agency to explore 3D printing feasibility
TIME AND SPACE
Microlensing Study Suggests Most Common Outer Planets Likely Neptune-mass

 Searching a sea of 'noise' to find exoplanets - using only data as a guide

 The blob can learn and teach

 Exciting new creatures discovered on ocean floor
TIME AND SPACE
Exploring Pluto and the Wild Back Yonder

 Juno Captures Jupiter 'Pearl'

 Juno Mission Prepares for December 11 Jupiter Flyby

 Research Offers Clues About the Timing of Jupiter's Formation



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.