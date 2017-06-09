Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MICROSAT BLITZ
Three DIY CubeSats Score Rides on NASA's First Flight of Orion, Space Launch System
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Jun 09, 2017


file image

NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) has awarded rides for three small spacecraft on the agency's newest rocket, and $20,000 each in prize money, to the winning teams of citizen solvers competing in the semi-final round of the agency's Cube Quest Challenge.

The three winning teams secured space to launch their CubeSats on Exploration Mission-1, the first integrated flight of NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion spacecraft. Once deployed, the CubeSats will vie for a share of a $5 million prize in the first-ever competition in deep space. The three teams are: Cislunar Explorers, Cornell University, Ithaca, New York; CU-E3, University of Colorado in Boulder; Team Miles, Fluid and Reason, LLC, Tampa, Florida.

"We are delighted in the profound achievements of these teams," said Steve Jurczyk, STMD associate administrator. "Each team has pushed the boundaries of technology and innovation. Now, it's time to take this competition into space - and may the best CubeSat win."

Tucked into the Orion stage adapter - the ring that connects Orion to the SLS rocket - the CubeSats will deploy after the Orion spacecraft separates from SLS and starts on its journey into deep space.

These small satellites are each about the size of a large shoebox and designed to be efficient and versatile. As some of the first CubeSats to operate in deep space, they will drive advances in small spacecraft propulsion and communication technology.

"Opening our first SLS test flight beyond the moon to citizen inventors and the scientific community creates a rare opportunity for these small spacecraft to reach deep space," said Bill Gerstenmaier, associate administrator of NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate. "These CubeSat-class payloads are expanding our ability to explore by demonstrating affordable and innovative capabilities relevant to future deep space missions."

The final phase of the Cube Quest Challenge comprises two segments: the Deep Space Derby and the Lunar Derby. In the Deep Space Derby, teams must demonstrate communications capabilities from a range of at least four million kilometers from Earth - more than 10 times the distance to the moon - while the Lunar Derby requires teams to achieve a lunar orbit where they will compete for near-Earth communications and longevity achievements. Prizes will be awarded for orbiting the moon, communicating the fastest and farthest, and surviving the longest.

The Cube Quest Challenge offers a total of $5 million, NASA's largest-ever competition prize purse, to teams that meet the challenge objectives of designing, building and delivering flight-qualified, small satellites capable of advanced operations near and beyond the moon.

The challenge is a part of NASA's Centennial Challenges program, based at the agency's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Centennial Challenges is a part of the agency's Space Technology Mission Directorate. The challenge is managed at NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley.

MICROSAT BLITZ
NASA Builds Telescope to Learn About Neutron Stars
 Washington DC (VOA) Jun 05, 2017
 Teh Space X Dragon cargo capsule is now on route to the International Space Station. Among other supplies for the ISS crew, it carries an unusual telescope designed to look at not-well-known objects called neutron stars. These relatively small celestial bodies have some mind-boggling features, for example, a teaspoon of their matter weighs about 10 million tons. Looking at a life-size mode ... read more
Related Links
 Cube Quest Challenge.
 Microsat News and Nanosat News at SpaceMart.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MICROSAT BLITZ
Pence hails new NASA astronauts as 'best of us'

 John Glenn Cygnus departs ISS begins secondary mission

 Additional Astronaut on the Space Station Means Dozens of New Team Members on the Ground

 Roscosmos Says Cooperation With NASA Unaffected by 'Political Outbursts'
MICROSAT BLITZ
Proton returns to flight with US satellite after 12 month hiatus

 SpaceX's first recycled Dragon arrives at space station

 India shows off space prowess with launch of mega-rocket

 NASA awards Universal Stage Adapter contract for SLS
MICROSAT BLITZ
Study estimates amount of water needed to carve Martian valleys

 Opportunity Surveying the spillway into Perseverance Valley

 Collateral damage from cosmic rays increases cancer risks for Mars astronauts

 Curiosity Peels Back Layers on Ancient Martian Lake
MICROSAT BLITZ
Reusable craft are in CASIC's plans

 China to provide more opportunities to private space companies

 Spotlight: First China-designed experiment flies to space station

 China's 1st astronaut details projects for orbital station, manned lunar visit
MICROSAT BLITZ
Jumpstart goes into alliance with major aerospace and defence group ADS

 Thomas Pesquet returns to Earth

 Propose a course idea for the CU space minor

 Leading Global Air And Space Law Group Joins Reed Smith
MICROSAT BLITZ
Saudi deal for counterfire radars approved by U.S. State Department

 Study proves viability of quantum satellite communications

 Indian Space Agency to Work on Electric Propulsion for Large Satellites

 New sound diffuser is 10 times thinner than existing designs
MICROSAT BLITZ
Discovery reveals planet almost as hot as the Sun

 A planet hotter than most stars

 ALMA Finds Ingredient of Life Around Infant Sun-like Stars

 Hubble's tale of 2 exoplanets - Nature vs nurture
MICROSAT BLITZ
A whole new Jupiter with first science results from Juno

 First results from Juno show cyclones and massive magnetism

 Jupiters complex transient auroras

 NASA's Juno probe forces 'rethink' on Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement