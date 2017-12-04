Colombian Air Force orders 2nds Nanosatellite platform from GomSpace

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Aalborg, Denmark (SPX) Dec 04, 2017
GomSpace A/S - a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB (the "Company") has signed a contract with the Colombian Air Force ("FAC") for the FACSAT-2 spacecraft platform and an associated Capacity Building and Technology Transfer Program.
The FACSAT-2 Project comprises the design, manufacture, test and operation of an advanced 6U remote sensing spacecraft. This new project will build on the technology transfer gained through the FACSAT-1 project, awarded to GomSpace in 2014. FACSAT-2 spacecraft is planned to be launched in 2019, coinciding with the 100t th anniversary of the Colombian Air Force.
As part of the contract, GomSpace will also assist FAC in the creation of its own nanosatellite Integration laboratory and operations centre at the air force base in Cali, which will be the new home of the FACSAT Program. An interdisciplinary team has been preselected by FAC to coordinate and support the Capacity Building and Technology Transfer Program..
"This new contract with the Colombian Air Force shows the value GomSpace is providing to customers seeking to gain technological competence while building their own space capacity. We are very pleased to have the Colombian Air Force as a returning customer." - says Niels Buus, CEO of GomSpace.
Houston, TX (SPX) Nov 27, 2017
Early this morning, NanoRacks successfully completed the Company's 13th CubeSat deployment mission from the International Space Station. As these five CubeSats enter low-Earth orbit, this brings NanoRacks to 176 total CubeSats deployed into space via the NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer (NRCSD). In total, the Company has deployed 193 satellites into space. Additionally, NanoRacks is pleased to s ... read more
Related Links
Gomspace
Microsat News and Nanosat News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement