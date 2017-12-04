Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MICROSAT BLITZ
Colombian Air Force orders 2nds Nanosatellite platform from GomSpace
 by Staff Writers
 Aalborg, Denmark (SPX) Dec 04, 2017


illustration only

GomSpace A/S - a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB (the "Company") has signed a contract with the Colombian Air Force ("FAC") for the FACSAT-2 spacecraft platform and an associated Capacity Building and Technology Transfer Program.

The FACSAT-2 Project comprises the design, manufacture, test and operation of an advanced 6U remote sensing spacecraft. This new project will build on the technology transfer gained through the FACSAT-1 project, awarded to GomSpace in 2014. FACSAT-2 spacecraft is planned to be launched in 2019, coinciding with the 100t th anniversary of the Colombian Air Force.

As part of the contract, GomSpace will also assist FAC in the creation of its own nanosatellite Integration laboratory and operations centre at the air force base in Cali, which will be the new home of the FACSAT Program. An interdisciplinary team has been preselected by FAC to coordinate and support the Capacity Building and Technology Transfer Program..

"This new contract with the Colombian Air Force shows the value GomSpace is providing to customers seeking to gain technological competence while building their own space capacity. We are very pleased to have the Colombian Air Force as a returning customer." - says Niels Buus, CEO of GomSpace.

NanoRacks completes 13th CubeSat Deployment Mission; first Doublewide satellites
 Houston, TX (SPX) Nov 27, 2017
 Houston, TX (SPX) Nov 27, 2017
 Early this morning, NanoRacks successfully completed the Company's 13th CubeSat deployment mission from the International Space Station. As these five CubeSats enter low-Earth orbit, this brings NanoRacks to 176 total CubeSats deployed into space via the NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer (NRCSD). In total, the Company has deployed 193 satellites into space. Additionally, NanoRacks is pleased to s ... read more
