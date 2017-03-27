Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
The "Brain" of the Space Launch System RS-25 Engine Passes Critical Test
 by Staff Writers
 Stennis Space Center, MS (SPX) Mar 27, 2017


Aerojet Rocketdyne technicians inspect the new controller on the RS-25 development engine, E0528.

An RS-25 rocket engine with a new flight-model engine controller and flight configuration software was tested for the first time at NASA's Stennis Space Center last week.

Four RS-25 engines, manufactured by Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., will help propel NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, America's next generation heavy-lift launch vehicle, and the controller unit is a key component for the rocket's safety and reliability.

The controller is often referred to as the "brain" of the engine because it translates the vehicle's commands into engine action while monitoring the health of the engine. It makes real-time adjustments by tracking critical operating conditions, such as the speed of the turbopumps, combustion pressures and temperatures, thrust and propellant ratios.

The new controller for the RS-25 engine is a significant upgrade from the controller used when the engine flew on the space shuttle and builds off the additional experience gained more recently with Aerojet Rocketdyne's J-2X engine test program.

The new controller has 20 times the processing capability of the shuttle-era controller and offers increased reliability while providing a weight reduction of 50 pounds to each engine.

"Just think about all the advances in computing technology and electronics that have occurred over the recent years, we've been able to include those advances into the controller," said Dan Adamski, RS-25 program director at Aerojet Rocketdyne. "We've been able to increase the processing speed, add memory and greatly improve the reliability of the entire controller communication network."

For this test, the new controller was installed on a development engine that is used to test new components. Once performance data is checked out, it will be installed on one of the four flight engines that will help power the first launch of SLS.

"Because humans will fly on SLS to deep space and the surface of Mars, it is imperative that we make our engines and the rocket as reliable and safe as possible," added Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake. "Upgrading the controller and testing it out on a development engine is a crucial way to ensure safety."

ROCKET SCIENCE
N.Korea rocket test shows 'meaningful progress': South
 Seoul (AFP) March 20, 2017
 North Korea's latest rocket engine test showed "meaningful progress" in its missile capabilities, Seoul said Monday, as the nuclear-armed state steps up its controversial weapons development programmes. The North's leader Kim Jong-Un oversaw the "successful" test of the powerful new rocket engine, state media said Sunday, in a move apparently timed to coincide with a trip to Asia by new US ... read more
Related Links
 Aerojet Rocketdyne
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA's hybrid computer enables Raven's autonomous rendezvous capability

 Trump, NASA and a rare consensus: mission to Mars

 COBALT Flight Demonstrations Fuse Technologies to Gain Precision Landing Results

 Spacewalking French, US astronauts begin upgrade to orbiting lab
ROCKET SCIENCE
N.Korea rocket test shows 'meaningful progress': South

 MAXUS - Europe's largest sounding rocket to be launched from Esrange

 Spaceport America sets new record for student launched sounding rocket

 Satellite launch shelved over strikes
ROCKET SCIENCE
Mars Volcano, Earth's Dinosaurs Went Extinct About the Same Time

 Breaks observed in Curiosity rover wheel treads

 Does Mars Have Rings? Not Right Now, But Maybe One Day

 ExoMars: science checkout completed and aerobraking begins
ROCKET SCIENCE
China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes

 Riding an asteroid: China's next space goal
ROCKET SCIENCE
Start-Ups at the Final Frontier

 Russia probes murder of senior space official in jail

 Globalsat Sky and Space Global sign MoU for testing and offering satellite service in Latin America

 OneWeb Satellites breaks ground on high-volume satellite manufacturing facility
ROCKET SCIENCE
Rare-earths become water-repellent only as they age

 New study maps space dust in 3-D

 Molecular 'treasure maps' to help discover new materials

 Researchers use light to remotely control curvature of plastics
ROCKET SCIENCE
Fledgling stars try to prevent their neighbors from birthing planets

 Fossil or inorganic structure? Scientists dig into early life forms

 Gigantic Jupiter-type planet reveals insights into how planets evolve

 Operation of ancient biological clock uncovered
ROCKET SCIENCE
ANU leads public search for Planet X

 Scientists make the case to restore Pluto's planet status

 ESA's Jupiter mission moves off the drawing board

 NASA Mission Named 'Europa Clipper'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement