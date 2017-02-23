Terma partner wins Indian radar contract

Washington (UPI) Feb 23, 2017 - Raytheon received a $45.5 million contract modification for the delivery of Silent Knight Radar systems to the U.S. Special Operations Command.

The modification supports low-rate initial production in addition to full-rate production for the radar systems. The modification is a follow-up to an agreement inked with Raytheon in December 2006, which tasked the company with building, testing and integrating the new Silent Knight radar into a variety of special forces aircraft.

Platforms for Silent Knight include the MH-47 Chinook, the MH-60 Seahawk, the MC-130 Combat Talon, and several fixed-wing aircraft.

Silent Knight is a next-generation TF/TA system designed to provide operators with a color weather display, a ground map, high-resolution imagery, and threat detection and identification capabilities. The system is built to be lighter and require less power than its predecessors.

Work on the contract will be performed in McKinney, Texas, and Forest, Miss. The U.S. Department of Defense expects the work to be complete by June 2019.

The modification award raises the contract ceiling to $200 million. Raytheon received $39 million in procurement funds at the time of the contract award. USSOCOM is the contracting activity.