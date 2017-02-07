Taiwan to build new jet trainer fleet by 2026 in defence push

Washington (UPI) Feb 7, 2017 -Aerospace manufacturer Stavatti entered a modified version of its Javelin plane into the U.S. Air Force's T-X trainer competition.

The Javelin is a twin-engine aircraft initially built as a civilian sportplane, but has since been configured as a very light fighter and a military jet trainer. The plane submitted into the T-X contest features more powerful engines, an increased internal fuel capacity and other enhancements.

The U.S. Air Force's T-X program is an effort to replace the Northrop T-38 Talon currently used to train pilots. The legacy jet has been in service with the branch since the 1960s. To replace the T-38, the Air Force is seeking a fast two-seat jet to fulfill the role.

Stavatti entered the Javelin into the contest after major industry teams pulled out of the program.

Earlier in February, Northrop Grumman and BAE Systems ended their joint effort in the T-X competition when the team announced they would not submit a proposal. Northrop Grumman, which designed the T-38 currently in service, proposed an updated Hawk T2/128 to replace it.

Raytheon and Leonardo-Finmeccanica also withdrew from the competition when the partnership disclosed the companies would not jointly pursue a contract. The team initially planned to submit a T-100 platform for the contest.

Stavatti began working on the Javelin in 1998, and first put the aircraft on display a the NBAA convention in 2002. A prototype took its first flight on Sept. 30, 2005. The company began redesigning the Mk-30 platform for military applications in November 2016.