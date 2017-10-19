Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
IRON AND ICE
SwRI scientists dig into the origin of organics on Ceres
 by Staff Writers
 San Antonio TX (SPX) Oct 19, 2017


SwRI scientists are studying the geology associated with the organic-rich areas on Ceres. Dawn spacecraft data show a region around the Ernutet crater where organic concentrations have been discovered (background image). The color coding shows the surface concentration of organics, as inferred from the visible and near infrared spectrometer. The inset shows a higher resolution enhanced color image of the Ernutet crater acquired by Dawn's framing camera. Regions in red indicate higher concentration of organics.

Since NASA's Dawn spacecraft detected localized organic-rich material on Ceres, Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) has been digging into the data to explore different scenarios for its origin. After considering the viability of comet or asteroid delivery, the preponderance of evidence suggests the organics are most likely native to Ceres.

"The discovery of a locally high concentration of organics close to the Ernutet crater poses an interesting conundrum," said Dr. Simone Marchi, a principal scientist at SwRI. He is discussing his team findings at a press conference at the American Astronomical Society's 49th Division for Planetary Sciences Meeting in Provo. "

Was the organic material delivered to Ceres after its formation? Or was it synthesized and/or concentrated in a specific location on Ceres via internal processes? Both scenarios have shortfalls, so we may be missing a critical piece of the puzzle."

Ceres is believed to have originated about 4.5 billion years ago at the dawn of our solar system. Studying its organics can help explain the origin, evolution, and distribution of organic species across the solar system. The very location of Ceres at the boundary between the inner and outer solar system and its intriguing composition characterized by clays, sodium- and ammonium-carbonates, suggest a very complex chemical evolution. The role of organics in this evolution is not fully understood, but has important astrobiological implications.

"Earlier research that focused on the geology of the organic-rich region on Ceres were inconclusive about their origin," Marchi said. "Recently, we more fully investigated the viability of organics arriving via an asteroid or comet impact."

Scientists explored a range of impact parameters, such as impactor sizes and velocities, using iSALE shock physics code simulations. These models indicated that comet-like projectiles with relatively high impact velocities would lose almost all of their organics due to shock compression.

Impacting asteroids, with lower incident velocities, can retain between 20 and 30 percent of their pre-impact organic material during delivery, especially for small impactors at oblique impact angles. However, the localized spatial distribution of organics on Ceres seems difficult to reconcile with delivery from small main belt asteroids.

"These findings indicate that the organics are likely to be native to Ceres," Marchi said.

IRON AND ICE
Asteroid Tracking Network Observes Close Approach
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Oct 16, 2017
 On Oct. 12 EDT (Oct. 11 PDT), a small asteroid designated 2012 TC4 will safely pass by Earth at a distance of approximately 26,000 miles (42,000 kilometers). This is a little over one tenth the distance to the Moon and just above the orbital altitude of communications satellites. This encounter with TC4 is being used by asteroid trackers around the world to test their ability to operate as a coo ... read more
Related Links
 Dawn at JPL
 Asteroid and Comet Mission News, Science and Technology

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

IRON AND ICE
Russia launches cargo ship to space station

 Roscosmos: International Space Exploration to Continue Despite Geopolitical Situation

 US spacewalkers install 'new eyes' at space station

 NASA May Extend BEAM's Time on the International Space Station
IRON AND ICE
First Four Space Launch System Flight Engines Ready To Rumble

 Rocket motor for Ariane 6 and Vega-C is cast for testing

 RS-25 Engines Ready for Maiden Flight of NASA's Space Launch System

 Russia May Adjust Space Program to Construct Super-Heavy Carrier Rocket
IRON AND ICE
What NASA's simulated missions tell us about the need for Martian law

 Mimetic Martian water is highly pressurized, experiments show

 Debate over Mars exploration strategy heats up in astrobiology journal

 Webcam on Mars Express surveys high-altitude clouds
IRON AND ICE
China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission

 UN official commends China's role in space cooperation

 China's cargo spacecraft separates from Tiangong-2 space lab
IRON AND ICE
Eutelsat's Airbus-built full electric EUTELSAT 172B satellite reaches geostationary orbit

 Turkey, Russia to Enhance Cooperation in the Field of Space Technologies

 SpaceX launches 10 satellites for Iridium mobile network

 Lockheed Martin Completes First Flexible Solar Array for LM 2100 Satellite
IRON AND ICE
Understanding rare earth emulsions

 Missing link between new topological phases of matter discovered

 Space radiation won't stop NASA's human exploration

 Saab upgrading Norwegian radars under NATO contract
IRON AND ICE
Astronomers find potential solution into how planets form

 A star that devoured its own planets

 Giant Exoplanet Hunters: Look for Debris Disks

 Are Self-Replicating Starships Practical
IRON AND ICE
Haumea, the most peculiar of Pluto companions, has a ring around it

 Ring around a dwarf planet detected

 Helicopter test for Jupiter icy moons radar

 Solving the Mystery of Pluto's Giant Blades of Ice



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement