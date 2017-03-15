Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACE TRAVEL
Student Scientists Select Menu for Astronauts
 by Amanda Griffin for KSC News
 Kennedy Space Center FL (SPX) Mar 15, 2017


High-school students participating in the Growing Beyond Earth challenge show NASA judges their growth chambers that mimic the Veggie system that grows plants aboard the International Space Station. Image courtesy Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. For a larger version of this image please go here.

If you've ever had a cold preventing you from really tasting your food, you've experienced what astronauts aboard the International Space Station encounter at every meal. In a reduced-gravity environment, the fluids in astronauts' bodies shift around equally, filling up their faces, feeling similar to the congestion from a cold, reducing their ability to smell, and ultimately dulling their sense of taste.

But hope is on the way for these taste bud-challenged explorers. Several thousand middle and high school students from Miami-Dade County in Florida are on the case. For the past two years, plant researchers at NASA's Kennedy Space Center have been partnering with Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Miami to create STEM-based challenges for teachers and students in the area. There are two challenges-Growing Beyond Earth and Green Cuisine: The Flavor of Space Travel.

Over this past school year, the students participated in Growing Beyond Earth by growing crops in mini botany labs provided to each of the participating schools by Fairchild.

Each lab mimics NASA's Veggie plant growth system currently aboard the space station, and the students had to follow research protocols set forth by NASA and Fairchild while testing factors that could influence plant growth, flavor and nutrition-all so they can help NASA pick the next crops to grow for the astronauts aboard the station.

"The Veggie team at KSC is excited to be working with Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden and middle and high schools groups to help us identify future varieties and best growing practices for use on the International Space Station," said Dr.

Gioia Massa, Veggie project scientist. "We plan to use the data from the student research to help us determine what to grow and how to grow it in Veggie experiments in the future."

The second challenge came on Saturday, March 4, where the student-scientists presented flavorful culinary dishes astronauts could eat in space as part of the Green Cuisine challenge.

Students were asked to create dishes with fresh herbs and spices to add variety and flavor to astronauts' daily meals. Students had to research the origins of the chosen herbs and spices, how they are grown and prepared, and the nutritional value of both the herbs and spices and the prepared dish.

One judge, Charlie Quincy, a NASA research advisor in food production, said, "High-quality foods with fresh strong flavors will give astronauts both what they need and what they want during their long exploration missions."

KSC Education's Theresa Martinez, who manages the four-year NASA Institutional Engagement Fairchild grant from Kennedy's Education Office, is excited for the south Florida student participants. "Eventually, they'll see direct results of their research when astronauts on the ISS try veggies they, in part, helped grow."

During the challenge, the students posted regular updates of their work on Twitter. You can follow their space farming @fairchdchallnge.

In addition to Veggie, a large plant growth chamber called the Advanced Plant Habitat is on its way to the space station-increasing the amount of scientific knowledge needed to dig deeper into long-duration food production for missions farther and farther from home.

SPACE TRAVEL
Indicators show potatoes can grow on Mars
 Lima, Peru (SPX) Mar 09, 2017
 The International Potato Center (CIP) launched a series of experiments to discover if potatoes can grow under Mars atmospheric conditions and thereby prove they are also able to grow in extreme climates on Earth. This Phase Two effort of CIP's proof of concept experiment to grow potatoes in simulated Martian conditions began on February 14, 2016 when a tuber was planted in a specially cons ... read more
Related Links
 Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACE TRAVEL
New Plant Habitat Will Increase Harvest on International Space Station

 Space Tourism and Business Looking Up

 Indicators show potatoes can grow on Mars

 NASA Releases Free Software Catalog
SPACE TRAVEL
Space squadron supports record-breaking satellites launch

 Europe launches fourth Earth monitoring satellite

 Elon Musk: tech dreamer reaching for sun, moon and stars

 Blue Origin shares video of New Glenn rocket
SPACE TRAVEL
Paleolake deposits on Mars might look like sediments in Indonesia

 New evidence for a water-rich history on Mars

 Humans May Quickly Evolve on Mars, Biologist Claims

 NASA Orbiter Steers Clear of Mars Moon Phobos
SPACE TRAVEL
China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes

 Riding an asteroid: China's next space goal

 China to launch 6-8 latest navigation satellites in 2017

 China launches experiment satellite "TK-1"
SPACE TRAVEL
ISRO Makes More Space for Private Sector Participation in Satellite Making

 Kuwait Space Agency - a pipedream or reality

 How low can you go? New project to bring satellites nearer to Earth

 Teal Group Pegs Value of Space Payloads Through 2036 at Over $250 Billion
SPACE TRAVEL
Sandia creates 3-D metasurfaces with optical possibilities

 First exact model for diffusion in magnesium alloys

 Switching oxygen on and off

 Dramatic improvement in surface finishing of 3-D printing
SPACE TRAVEL
Enzyme-free krebs cycle may have been key step in origin of life on Earth

 Kepler Provides Another Peek at Ultra-cool Neighbor

 Hunting for giant planet analogs in our own backyard

 Faraway Planet Systems Are Shaped Like the Solar System
SPACE TRAVEL
Juno Captures Jupiter Cloudscape in High Resolution

 Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement