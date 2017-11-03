State Dept approves Qatari F-15QA aircraft support contract



by James Laporta



Washington (UPI) Nov 3, 2017



The State Department announced Wednesday a possible foreign military sale of F-15QA multi-role fighter aircraft program support services to Qatar for a total estimated cost of $1.1 billion.

State Department officials said that the potential foreign military sale supports the "foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States," as "Qatar is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Persian Gulf region."

The $1.1 billion dollar contract is for multiple construction services, cybersecurity and force protection infrastructure in support of Qatar's McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle fleet. Ten U.S. government civilians will also work directly with Qatar to support construction, cybersecurity and force protection efforts there.

The State Department anticipates that the contractor footprint for this effort is approximately 15 to 50 personnel, which may vary based on phases of construction and establishment of required services, according to a State Department press statement.

Washington (UPI) Nov 2, 2017





Pentagon officials announced Wednesday that United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Military Engines is being awarded more than $19 million for materials in support of the F-35 Lighting II joint strike fighter aircraft production. The contract awarded from the Naval Air Systems Command is a modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee and fixed-price-incentive-firm-ta ... read more

Related Links

