State Dept approves Qatari F-15QA aircraft support contract
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Nov 3, 2017


The State Department announced Wednesday a possible foreign military sale of F-15QA multi-role fighter aircraft program support services to Qatar for a total estimated cost of $1.1 billion.

State Department officials said that the potential foreign military sale supports the "foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States," as "Qatar is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Persian Gulf region."

The $1.1 billion dollar contract is for multiple construction services, cybersecurity and force protection infrastructure in support of Qatar's McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle fleet. Ten U.S. government civilians will also work directly with Qatar to support construction, cybersecurity and force protection efforts there.

The State Department anticipates that the contractor footprint for this effort is approximately 15 to 50 personnel, which may vary based on phases of construction and establishment of required services, according to a State Department press statement.

