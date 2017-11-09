Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
VSAT NEWS
Speedcast and SES Networks Partner in Latin America to Provide Fibre-like Connectivity
 by Staff Writers
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Nov 09, 2017


Speedcast Satellite Terminals

Speedcast, a leader in providing highly reliable, fully managed, remote communication and IT solutions, and SES, the world-leading satellite operator, announced an agreement to provide several hundreds of Mbps of connectivity into Peru.

This is the first agreement between the companies in Latin America to provide Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) capacity with high throughput capabilities and low latency. The agreement marks the fourth MEO national partnership between Speedcast and SES Networks.

The agreement enables Speedcast to provide network services to mobile network operators (MNOs) and enterprise customers in areas of Peru where high performance internet is in high demand and short supply, enabling a host of latency-sensitive and bandwidth-hungry applications.

By utilising SES's O3b constellation-the only satellite system with the high throughput and low latency required for broadband, 4G/LTE and cloud services - Speedcast will deliver internet performance, customer support, and integration with their customers' networks on par with terrestrial fibre in the region. Speedcast is able to supply this 24/7/365 day support through its network of more than 250 field engineers.

"Our unique low-latency, high throughput connectivity will help Speedcast achieve its goal of providing fibre-like connectivity and a premium experience to customers," said Omar Trujillo, Vice President of Sales for Latin America at SES Networks.

"We are proud of our strong relationship with Speedcast, and pleased to help support the continued growth of its capabilities and infrastructure in the region."

"Speedcast is happy to deliver a new level of performance for enterprises in Peru," said Pierre-Jean Beylier, CEO at SpeedCast.

"The added support from SES Networks' services will allow us to provide enterprises with the critical high-demand communications capabilities necessary to operate with speed and efficiency in today's technology-driven market.

"Speedcast is building the fibre, the radio links, and WiFi to extend the signal to the end users. It was a pleasure to work with SES Networks on this project as it was a real team effort."

