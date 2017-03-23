Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Spaceport America sets new record for student launched sounding rocket
 by Staff Writers
 Spaceport America NM (SPX) Mar 23, 2017


File image.

Spaceport America and the University of Southern California Viterbi School of Engineering Rocket Propulsion Lab announced a record-breaking rocket launch took place at 9:23 am MST from Spaceport America's Vertical Launch Complex-1 on the East Campus in New Mexico on March 4, 2017.

USC students and Alumni cheered alongside Spaceport America crewmembers as the Fathom II rocket soared past the previously held apogee to bring back the Spaceport America Student Rocket record to USC's Viterbi School of Engineering.

"The USC RPL student team continues to amaze us with their ingenuity, energy and ambition. This success is another milestone in their development and a great promise for the key role they will surely play in space travel and exploration," said Yannis C. Yortsos, Dean of the USC Viterbi School of Engineering.

The USC Fanthom II rocket reached an altitude of 144,000 ft (27.27 miles) as indicated by analysis of on-board image data, and independently corroborated by analyzing on-board accelerometer data and barometric pressure data during descent.

"Spaceport America congratulates USC Viterbi School of Engineering's Rocket Propulsion Lab student team today on this milestone achievement," said Daniel Hicks, Chief Executive Officer Spaceport America.

Kennedy's Multi-User Spaceport Streamlines Commercial Launches
 Kennedy Space Center FL (SPX) Mar 15, 2017
