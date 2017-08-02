Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
TECH SPACE
Spacepath Communications and Datum Systems announce strategic partnership
 by Staff Writers
 London, UK (SPX) Aug 02, 2017


SpacePath Communications, a dedicated, European-based SATCOM amplifier manufacturer and equipment supplier, and Datum Systems Inc., an innovator in satellite modems, announce a strategic sales and support partnership.

SpacePath Communications has joined forces with Silicon Valley-based Datum Systems Inc. Under the terms of the partnership, SpacePath will provide distribution and technical support for Datum's wide range of modems, creating a convenient one-stop-shop for customers. SpacePath will have the capability to configure, upgrade and support Datum's modems which are often acquired together with RF amplifiers.

Newton Burnet, managing director, SpacePath Communications, said: "Our position as a dedicated European manufacturer of high power amplifiers is based upon listening to our customers and providing the system functionality, performance and service they need. This partnership with Datum is the ideal fit for our SATCOM business as both RF amplifiers and modems are now available from a single company."

David Koblinski, senior vice president, Datum Systems Inc., added: "As a global leader in cost and bandwidth efficient modem products for both traditional and high throughput satellites (HTS), this agreement is great news for Datum and our European customers.

"By partnering with SpacePath, we can extend our global presence and ensure our products are fully supported by a leading SATCOM company with immense experience in the EMEA satellite markets."

Datum's innovative design of high performance satellite modems, including FlexLDPC and high speed DVBS2X models, are ideally suited for a variety of government and commercial applications, including IP data, VoIP, cellular backhaul, banking, distance learning, disaster recovery and business-to-business enterprise.

JV with Russia to build up to 50 satellite solid-state power amplifiers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Aug 02, 2017
 The head of Space Equipment at Airbus DS stated that SynerTech company and Russian Space Systems is planning to make up to 50 solid-state power amplifiers within the next year. SynerTech company, a joint enterprise of Airbus Defence and Space (DS) aerospace company and Russian Space Systems, is planning to make up to 50 solid-state power amplifiers within the next year, Jean-Pierre Domenge ... read more
