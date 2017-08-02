Spacepath Communications and Datum Systems announce strategic partnership



by Staff Writers



London, UK (SPX) Aug 02, 2017



SpacePath Communications, a dedicated, European-based SATCOM amplifier manufacturer and equipment supplier, and Datum Systems Inc., an innovator in satellite modems, announce a strategic sales and support partnership.

SpacePath Communications has joined forces with Silicon Valley-based Datum Systems Inc. Under the terms of the partnership, SpacePath will provide distribution and technical support for Datum's wide range of modems, creating a convenient one-stop-shop for customers. SpacePath will have the capability to configure, upgrade and support Datum's modems which are often acquired together with RF amplifiers.

Newton Burnet, managing director, SpacePath Communications, said: "Our position as a dedicated European manufacturer of high power amplifiers is based upon listening to our customers and providing the system functionality, performance and service they need. This partnership with Datum is the ideal fit for our SATCOM business as both RF amplifiers and modems are now available from a single company."

David Koblinski, senior vice president, Datum Systems Inc., added: "As a global leader in cost and bandwidth efficient modem products for both traditional and high throughput satellites (HTS), this agreement is great news for Datum and our European customers.

"By partnering with SpacePath, we can extend our global presence and ensure our products are fully supported by a leading SATCOM company with immense experience in the EMEA satellite markets."

Datum's innovative design of high performance satellite modems, including FlexLDPC and high speed DVBS2X models, are ideally suited for a variety of government and commercial applications, including IP data, VoIP, cellular backhaul, banking, distance learning, disaster recovery and business-to-business enterprise.

