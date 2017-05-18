SFL signs contract with Dubai to build environmental monitoring satellite

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Toronto, Canada (SPX) May 18, 2017
The Space Flight Laboratory (SFL) of Toronto reports it has signed of a new contract to provide Dubai-based Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) with a microsatellite for aerosol and greenhouse gas monitoring.
SFL's Next-generation Earth Monitoring and Observation (NEMO) platform technology, which incorporates high-performance ground target tracking capability, is a key enabler for the mission.
The DMSat-1 (also known as "AirWatch") satellite will leverage past developments at SFL for a rapidly developed mission that will incorporate two payloads. The primary payload is a multispectral polarimeter used to monitor aerosols - fine particles of liquid and solids in the upper atmosphere normally caused by man-made sources, but also correlating to natural phenomena such as dust storms.
The secondary instrument is a pair of spectrometers that will enable MBRSC to detect greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane over the United Arab Emirates. The study of aerosols and greenhouse gases will be conducted by researchers local to the UAE.
"We are pleased that the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre has selected SFL as their spacecraft provider for this important mission," remarked Dr. Robert Zee, Director, SFL. "We look forward to fruitful collaboration with MBRSC and this exciting mission that will benefit the UAE for years to come."
In previous missions, the SFL NEMO bus has demonstrated precise attitude control and target tracking capabilities - rare among satellite platforms of this size - that will play a key role in the accurate pointing of the DMSat-1 sensors.
SFL, based at the University of Toronto Institute for Aerospace Studies (UTIAS), will highlight its nearly 20-year history of developing successful small satellite missions at the 2017 CANSEC Conference being held May 31 - June 1 in Ottawa. Visit SFL in booth 1036 at the EY Centre.
More at Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre
Washington DC (SPX) May 16, 2017
The homeward-facing instrument on NOAA's Deep Space Climate Observatory, or DSCOVR, launched in 2015, caught hundreds of these flashes over the span of a year. NASA's Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) instrument aboard DSCOVR is taking almost-hourly images of the sunlit planet from its spot between Earth and the Sun. In a new study, scientists deciphered the tiny cause to the big reflect ... read more
Related Links
Space Flight Laboratory
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement