Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
SpaceX launches communications satellite into orbit
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Mar 16, 2017


SpaceX said it will not attempt to land Falcon 9's first stage after launch "due to mission requirements."

SpaceX on Thursday successfully launched a communications satellite into space from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The company's Falcon 9 rocket blasted off at 2 am (0600 GMT) carrying the EchoStar XXIII, a commercial communications satellite for EchoStar Corporation.

The satellite will be place in orbit more that 35,000 kilometers above the earth and provide telecommunications service to Brazil, SpaceX said.

However SpaceX said it will not attempt to land Falcon 9's first stage after launch "due to mission requirements."

The mission took off from NASA's historic launchpad 39A, the origin of the pioneering US spaceflights that took astronauts to the Moon in the 1960s and 1970s, as well as the space shuttle missions that ran from 1981 to 2011.

SpaceX, founded and led by billionaire Elon Musk, is emerging as leader of the modern commercial space industry after becoming the first to send a private cargo carrier to the International Space Station in 2010.

The California-based company has endured two costly disasters in the past two years -- a launchpad blast that destroyed a rocket and its satellite payload in September, and a June 2015 explosion after liftoff that obliterated a Dragon cargo ship packed with provisions bound for the space station.

ROCKET SCIENCE
Elon Musk: tech dreamer reaching for sun, moon and stars
 San Francisco (AFP) March 5, 2017
 Sending tourists for a trip around the moon is the latest big idea launched by Elon Musk, a Silicon Valley star known for turning his passions into visionary enterprises. Musk has become one of the United States' best-known innovators. He was a founder of payments company PayPal, electric carmaker Tesla Motors and SpaceX, maker and launcher of rockets and spacecraft. SpaceX recently anno ... read more
Related Links
 SpaceX
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROCKET SCIENCE
Visions of the Future: Planetary Exploration Through 2050

 Campaign Tests Parachutes Designed to Provide Astronauts a Soft Landing

 International space docking standard updated

 ECLSS Put to the Test for Commercial Crew Missions
ROCKET SCIENCE
Kennedy's Multi-User Spaceport Streamlines Commercial Launches

 Designing new rocket engines that don't blow up

 Space squadron supports record-breaking satellites launch

 Europe launches fourth Earth monitoring satellite
ROCKET SCIENCE
Mars Rover Tests Driving, Drilling and Detecting Life in Chile's High Desert

 Opportunity Driving South to Gully

 NASA Mars Orbiter Tracks Back-to-Back Regional Storms

 Paleolake deposits on Mars might look like sediments in Indonesia
ROCKET SCIENCE
China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes

 Riding an asteroid: China's next space goal
ROCKET SCIENCE
A Consolidated Intelsat and OneWeb

 Kymeta and Intelsat announce new service to revolutionize how satellite services are purchased

 UK funding space entrepreneurs

 ISRO Makes More Space for Private Sector Participation in Satellite Making
ROCKET SCIENCE
MIPT physicists predict the existence of unusual optical composites

 New application of the selective laser melting method

 Scientists develop new surface finishing for 3D-printing

 Dramatic improvement in surface finishing of 3-D printing
ROCKET SCIENCE
Light From An Ultra-Cool Neighbor

 Gigantic Jupiter-type planet reveals insights into how planets evolve

 Mutants in Microgravity

 Could fast radio bursts be powering alien probes
ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA Mission Named 'Europa Clipper'

 Juno Captures Jupiter Cloudscape in High Resolution

 Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement