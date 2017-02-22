Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
SpaceX cargo ship aborts rendezvous with space station
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Feb 22, 2017


SpaceX aborted a planned rendezvous between an unmanned Dragon cargo ship and the International Space Station Wednesday because of a GPS problem.

"Dragon is in good health and will make another rendezvous attempt with the @Space_ Station Thursday morning," the private company said on Twitter.

The cargo ship is packed with more than 5,000 pounds (2,267 kilograms) of food, gear and science experiments for the six astronauts living on the orbiting space station.

It was taken into space Sunday aboard a Falcon rocket that took off from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The Dragon spacecraft was to have coupled with the ISS before dawn Wednesday.

But when the cargo ship was making its final approach toward the space station, the berthing was aborted because of a problem with GPS hardware, NASA said.

The spacecraft was 1.2 km (0.7 mile) from the space station when the abort was called.

This is the 10th such resupply mission for SpaceX, which along with Orbital ATK has a multi-year contract with NASA to send supplies to the International Space Station.

SpaceX is also developing a version of its Dragon capsule that can one day carry astronauts to space.

SpaceX says the first crew flights will take place in 2018, though a Government Accountability Office report out last week predicted that schedule delays and budget cuts would push it back to 2019.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
ROCKET SCIENCE
SpaceX blasts off cargo from historic NASA launchpad
 Miami (AFP) Feb 19, 2017
 SpaceX on Sunday blasted off its Falcon 9 rocket carrying the unmanned Dragon cargo ship, packed with food and supplies for the six astronauts living at the International Space Station. The white rocket soared into the cloudy, gray skies over Cape Canaveral, Florida at 9:38 am (1438 GMT). The mission was the first to take off from NASA's historic launchpad 39A, the origin of the pioneeri ... read more

ROCKET SCIENCE
Russia to carry out tourist flights around Moon by 2022

 Art and space enter a new dimension

 NASA selects proposals for first-ever Space Technology Research Institutes

 NASA saves energy and water with new modular supercomputing facility
ROCKET SCIENCE
Russian Aviation Company S7 Group restructures

 Energia to make 2 modifications of Federatsiya spaceship

 SpaceX blasts off cargo from historic NASA launchpad

 The Unique Triumph of PSLV-C37
ROCKET SCIENCE
Researchers pinpoint watery past on Mars

 Scientists say Mars valley was flooded with water not long ago

 Opportunity passes 44 kilometers of surface travel after 13 years

 Scientists shortlist three landing sites for Mars 2020
ROCKET SCIENCE
Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A
ROCKET SCIENCE
ESA affirms Open Access policy for images, videos and data

 Iridium Announces Target Date for Second Launch of Iridium NEXT

 Italy, Russia working closely on Mars exploration, Earth monitoring satellites

 NASA seeks partnerships with US companies to advance commercial space technologies
ROCKET SCIENCE
ESA's six-legged Suntracker flying on a Dragon

 Sky and Space signs agreement with US Department of Defence

 Curtiss-Wright offers COTS Module for measuring microgravity acceleration

 Scientists look to tick 'cement' as potential medical adhesive
ROCKET SCIENCE
Hunting for runaway worlds

 Prediction: More gas-giants will be found orbiting Sun-like stars

 From Rocks, Evidence of a 'Chaotic Solar System'

 Ultracool Dwarf and the Seven Planets
ROCKET SCIENCE
Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement