Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
SpaceX Sets August 14 Launch Date for Next US Resupply Mission to ISS
 by Staff Writers
 Kennedy Space Center FL (SPX) Aug 14, 2017


The 12:31 p.m. (4:31 p.m. GMT) launch on Monday will begin the 12th commercial resupply services flight for SpaceX, the release noted.

Three tons of supplies and payloads for the International Space Station are scheduled for a Monday afternoon launch at the Kennedy Space Center, SpaceX said in a press release on Wednesday.

The Dragon spacecraft, launched atop the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, will deliver nearly 6,000 pounds of supplies and payloads, including materials to support more than 250 science and research experiments, the release said.

"The launch date would result in a grapple of the Dragon spacecraft on August 16 at approximately 7 a.m. EDT (11 a.m. GMT) by astronauts Jack Fischer of NASA and Paolo Nespoli of ESA [European Space Agency]," the release stated.

The 12:31 p.m. (4:31 p.m. GMT) launch on Monday will begin the 12th commercial resupply services flight for SpaceX, the release noted.

The Dragon spacecraft will spend about one month attached to the space station before returning to Earth for a splashdown off Northern Mexico's Pacific Coast, the release said.

Source: Sputnik News

ROCKET SCIENCE
Dragon to be packed with new experiments for International Space Station
 Kennedy Space Center FL (SPX) Aug 04, 2017
 The International Space Station is a unique scientific platform enabling researchers from around the world to develop experiments that could not be performed on Earth. A line of unpiloted resupply spacecraft keeps this work going, supporting efforts to enable future human and robotic exploration of destinations well beyond low-Earth orbit. The next mission to the space station will be the ... read more
Related Links
 Station at NASA
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROCKET SCIENCE
A look inside the Space Station's experimental BEAM module

 Two Voyagers Taught Us How to Listen to Space

 NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington

 Voyager spacecraft still in communication 40 years out into the void
ROCKET SCIENCE
Space Launch System Solid Rocket Boosters 'on Target' for First Flight

 NASA Guide Outlines Deep Space Rocket's Unprecedented Capabilities

 Dragon to be packed with new experiments for International Space Station

 VSS Unity Flies with Propulsion Systems Installed and Live
ROCKET SCIENCE
China to build first Mars simulation base

 Five Years Ago and 154 Million Miles Away: Touchdown!

 For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars
ROCKET SCIENCE
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
ROCKET SCIENCE
Lockheed Martin invests $350M in state-of-the-art satellite production facility

 ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 Airbus DS to expand cooperation with Russia
ROCKET SCIENCE
Active machine learning for the discovery and crystallization of gigantic polyoxometalate molecules

 Tiny terahertz laser could be used for imaging, chemical detection

 Machine learning could be key to producing stronger, less corrosive metals

 NASA, Norway to develop Arctic laser-ranging station
ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA hiring a planetary protection officer to guard against alien invaders

 Scientists find four Earth-like exoplanets orbiting closest sun-like star

 TRAPPIST-1 twice as old as our solar system

 A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory
ROCKET SCIENCE
Twilight observations reveal huge storm on Neptune

 Scientists predict chemicals hiding beneath Neptune's icy surface

 Jovian storm looms large in the Jupiter's High North

 New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement