SpaceX Sets August 14 Launch Date for Next US Resupply Mission to ISS



by Staff Writers



Kennedy Space Center FL (SPX) Aug 14, 2017



The 12:31 p.m. (4:31 p.m. GMT) launch on Monday will begin the 12th commercial resupply services flight for SpaceX, the release noted.

Three tons of supplies and payloads for the International Space Station are scheduled for a Monday afternoon launch at the Kennedy Space Center, SpaceX said in a press release on Wednesday.

The Dragon spacecraft, launched atop the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, will deliver nearly 6,000 pounds of supplies and payloads, including materials to support more than 250 science and research experiments, the release said.

"The launch date would result in a grapple of the Dragon spacecraft on August 16 at approximately 7 a.m. EDT (11 a.m. GMT) by astronauts Jack Fischer of NASA and Paolo Nespoli of ESA [European Space Agency]," the release stated.

The Dragon spacecraft will spend about one month attached to the space station before returning to Earth for a splashdown off Northern Mexico's Pacific Coast, the release said.

Source: Sputnik News

