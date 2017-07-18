Soyuz-2 Rocket to Arrive at Vostochny on September 20 for November Launch

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Vostochny (Sputnik) Aug 21, 2017
Russia's Center for Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities, the operator of Russia's cosmodromes, will ensure the delivery of the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket for the first 2017 launch from the Vostochny Cosmodrome on September 20, the center's CEO Ranohon Dzhuraeva said Wednesday.
"The first rocket will arrive on September 20, from September 5 to September 7 the vehicle will be tested in "the dry mode" [without fuel]. Soyuz-2 will undergo full pre-launch preparation, and launch into near-Earth space will take place at the end of November," Dzhuraeva told Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.
She added that a second carrier rocket scheduled for launch in December would arrive in the Amur Region in November.
"Last year, combat crews from Baikonur were attracted for the launch of the carrier rocket. The current operational crew is a mixed one, it is planned to involve the personnel of the Vostochny," Dzhuraeva added.
On Wednesday, Rogozin said that the next two launches from Russia's Vostochny space center would be carried out on November 28 and December 22. Maiden space launch of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome was successfully conducted on April 28, 2016.
The construction of the Vostochny space center near the city of Tsiolkovsky in the Russia's Far Eastern Amur Region has been underway from 2012. It will become the first national cosmodrome for civil purposes and ensure independent access of Russia to outer space.
Source: Sputnik News
New Delhi (Sputnik) Jul 18, 2017
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully designed and developed a ship-borne transportable antenna terminal to fulfill the telemetry tracking and command requirements for all satellites and launch vehicle missions. ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC)'s 4.6-meter ship-borne antenna system has been built indigenously and consists of three-axis Antenna ... read more
Related Links
Roscosmos
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement