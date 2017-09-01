Sikorsky Aircraft wins $304 million contract add-on for King Stallion helicopters



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Sep 1, 2017



Sikorsky Aircraft has received a $304 million modification to an existing contract for the production of two CH-53K helicopters for the U.S. Navy.

The modification includes engineering and technical support, spare parts and other services. The work will be performed in Stratford, Conn., and is expected to be completed by December 2021.

The CH-53K King Stallion is a heavy-lift helicopter that has been in service for more than 50 years with the U.S. Marine Corps.

It is designed for moving cargo and troops from amphibious assault ships and other platforms to shore. It is suitable for casualty evacuation, humanitarian aid and other utility tasks.

