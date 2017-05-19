Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
SPACEMART
Satellite industry supports FCC proposal to reduce internet regulations for service providers
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) May 19, 2017


illustration only

The Satellite Industry Association (SIA) has applauded the action of Chairman Pai and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reduce regulations that currently restrict the way Internet service providers can offer fixed and mobile broadband services.

A Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) was passed during the FCC's May Open Commission Meeting.

In the NPRM, the FCC proposes to "restore the Internet to a light-touch regulatory framework by classifying broadband Internet access service as an information service and by seeking comment on the existing rules governing Internet service providers' practices. (WC Docket No. 17-108)".

"SIA applauds the FCC's efforts to restore the less restrictive framework that helped foster U.S. technological innovation and Internet leadership for the better part of the past two decades," said Tom Stroup, President of SIA.

"As broadband providers embark on investing in and delivering the next generation of web-based services to Americans, SIA recognizes the importance of returning to that nurturing innovative environment.

"SIA also appreciates the Commission's recognition of the critical role satellite broadband plays in the delivery of vital Internet services to customers at home and abroad and the commercial satellite industry looks forward to continuing and expanding that role into the next decade and beyond."

Allied Minds' portfolio company BridgeSat raises $6 million in Series A financing
 Boston, MA (SPX) May 08, 2017
 Allied Minds reports its portfolio company BridgeSat, Inc. has completed a $6 million Series A funding round, including participation from Space Angels, an early stage investment group comprising experts in the Space 2.0 field. The fundraise was completed at a pre-money valuation of $15 million, up from the previous valuation of $7 million. BridgeSat is reinventing satellite communication
Related Links
 Satellite Industry Association
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry
