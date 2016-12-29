Saab, UAE sign radar support deal

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Linkoping, Sweden (UPI) Dec 29, 2016
An airborne surveillance system of the United Arab Emirates is receiving maintenance and support services from Saab under a new two-year contract.
The system operated by the UAE is comprised of Saab's airborne 340 Erieye radar, Saab 340 aircraft and ground equipment.
The Erieye early warning and control radar system utilizes active electronically scanned array technology and provides 360-degree coverage.
"The agreement is a confirmation of our ability to deliver a comprehensive support solution over the product's entire life cycle, during which we are able to guarantee availability for the customer," said Jonas Hjelm, head of Saab's Support and Services business area.
The contract covers the 2016-2018 timeframe and carries a value of about $17.3 million.
Related Links
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.