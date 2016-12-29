Saab, UAE sign radar support deal



by Richard Tomkins



Linkoping, Sweden (UPI) Dec 29, 2016



An airborne surveillance system of the United Arab Emirates is receiving maintenance and support services from Saab under a new two-year contract.

The system operated by the UAE is comprised of Saab's airborne 340 Erieye radar, Saab 340 aircraft and ground equipment.

The Erieye early warning and control radar system utilizes active electronically scanned array technology and provides 360-degree coverage.

"The agreement is a confirmation of our ability to deliver a comprehensive support solution over the product's entire life cycle, during which we are able to guarantee availability for the customer," said Jonas Hjelm, head of Saab's Support and Services business area.

The contract covers the 2016-2018 timeframe and carries a value of about $17.3 million.