ROCKET SCIENCE
SSTL ships CARBONITE-2 and Telesat's LEO-1 for PSLV launch
 by Staff Writers
 Guildford UK (SPX) Nov 28, 2017


File illustration of CARBONITE-2 that is being used to develop the Earth-i satellite constellation.

Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL) has shipped two small satellites, CARBONITE-2 and LEO-1, to India in preparation for a late December launch on ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from the Sriharikota launch site.

LEO-1 will be one of two Telesat Phase 1 satellites planned for launch this year that will allow Telesat to start testing key performance parameters of its next generation global LEO constellation.

The satellite has a launch mass of 168kg and will be launched into an initial sun-synchronous orbit. After launch SSTL will complete commissioning of the spacecraft and will perform orbit-raising manoeuvres to achieve the final planned orbit. Command of the spacecraft will then be handed over to Telesat for in-orbit operations using the Ka-band payload.

CARBONITE-2, is a technology demonstration mission owned and operated by SSTL that will demonstrate a low cost video-from-orbit space solution using COTS technologies.

The 100kg spacecraft flies a commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) telescope and HD video both of which have been adapted for a space environment and integrated into a custom built framework. The imaging system is designed to deliver 1m GSD images and colour HD video clips with a swath width of 5km.

On 21 November 2017 British company Earth-i signed a contract with SSTL to supply 5 CARBONITE series satellites for a new full-colour video imaging constellation planned for launch in 2019.

CARBONITE-2 is a follow-on mission to CARBONITE-1, launched in 2015. The CARBONITE series of platforms are designed for rapid re-visit constellations providing high resolution images, 3-D imaging and video from space.

SSTL is a leading supplier of LEO missions to commercial operators: previous missions include Beijing-1, the 5 satellite RapidEye constellation, Deimos-1, exactView-1, KazEOSAT-2 and the 3 satellite TripleSat constellation.

ROCKET SCIENCE
Aerojet Rocketdyne supports ULA Delta II launch of JPSS-1
 Sacramento CA (SPX) Nov 21, 2017
 Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc., a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), helped propel the United Launch Alliance Delta II rocket, carrying the Ball Aerospace-built JPSS-1 satellite, the first of the new JPSS (Joint Polar Satellite System) constellation, into orbit for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA. The mission will provide sophisticate ... read more
Related Links
 Surrey Satellite Technology
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

