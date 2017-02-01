SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network



by Staff Writers



Luxembourg (SPX) Feb 01, 2017



SES S.A. reports that Satcom Global, a leading provider of global satellite communications services to the maritime and land sectors, will become a key partner for SES. The differentiated mobility solution will form a crucial part of Satcom Global's new Ku-band VSAT service, Aura, providing seamless, reliable and high-speed connectivity to hundreds of maritime, offshore and land customers.

The agreement provides Satcom Global with seamless access to SES's satellite fleet and upcoming next generation hybrid satellites with high throughput payloads. SES will also provide a robust ground network infrastructure, enabling multi-satellite access and service integration solutions.

SES will provide Satcom Global with an open and scalable VSAT platform that allows flexibility to deliver customisable, always-on broadband connectivity. SES delivers high-value performance with minimal initial investment cost and enables Satcom Global to scale-up service for customers without delay.

"SES is the ideal partner for Satcom Global. The current footprint, augmented by a series of high throughput beams over the next two years, makes SES the logical choice to support Aura, our global VSAT service offering.

The coverage, capacity and flexibility provided by the SES service is the perfect platform for Satcom Global to develop the type of VSAT offering our customers have been waiting for," said Ben Swallow, General Manager, VSAT, at Satcom Global.

Ferdinand Kayser, Chief Commercial Officer at SES, said: "From providing access to entertainment for crew welfare to driving operational efficiencies, connectivity needs across a wide variety of sectors are growing, and SES aims to help meet that demand across the world.

"Leveraging SES's global satellite fleet, upcoming HTS capacity, and extensive ground infrastructure, Satcom Global will benefit fully from customisable bandwidth and coverage, and ensure efficient utilisation of satellite capacity."