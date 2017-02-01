Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
VSAT NEWS
SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network
 by Staff Writers
 Luxembourg (SPX) Feb 01, 2017


File image.

SES S.A. reports that Satcom Global, a leading provider of global satellite communications services to the maritime and land sectors, will become a key partner for SES. The differentiated mobility solution will form a crucial part of Satcom Global's new Ku-band VSAT service, Aura, providing seamless, reliable and high-speed connectivity to hundreds of maritime, offshore and land customers.

The agreement provides Satcom Global with seamless access to SES's satellite fleet and upcoming next generation hybrid satellites with high throughput payloads. SES will also provide a robust ground network infrastructure, enabling multi-satellite access and service integration solutions.

SES will provide Satcom Global with an open and scalable VSAT platform that allows flexibility to deliver customisable, always-on broadband connectivity. SES delivers high-value performance with minimal initial investment cost and enables Satcom Global to scale-up service for customers without delay.

"SES is the ideal partner for Satcom Global. The current footprint, augmented by a series of high throughput beams over the next two years, makes SES the logical choice to support Aura, our global VSAT service offering.

The coverage, capacity and flexibility provided by the SES service is the perfect platform for Satcom Global to develop the type of VSAT offering our customers have been waiting for," said Ben Swallow, General Manager, VSAT, at Satcom Global.

Ferdinand Kayser, Chief Commercial Officer at SES, said: "From providing access to entertainment for crew welfare to driving operational efficiencies, connectivity needs across a wide variety of sectors are growing, and SES aims to help meet that demand across the world.

"Leveraging SES's global satellite fleet, upcoming HTS capacity, and extensive ground infrastructure, Satcom Global will benefit fully from customisable bandwidth and coverage, and ensure efficient utilisation of satellite capacity."


Previous Report
VSAT NEWS
Satcom Global Launches Aura VSAT
 North Shields, UK (SPX) Nov 25, 2016
 Satcom Global has announced the launch of Aura: a global VSAT solution offering high quality, high bandwidth connectivity across a variety of customisable packages. Already live on a wide variety of vessels and fixed remote locations around the world following a successful trial period, Aura will set new standards for military, maritime, offshore, and enterprise businesses looking for flexible g ... read more

