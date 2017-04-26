Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TECH SPACE
SES Offers Panoramic Glimpse into the Future of TV with Live Virtual Reality Demo
 by Staff Writers
 Luxembourg (SPX) Apr 26, 2017


SES Offers Panoramic Glimpse into the Future of TV with Live Virtual Reality Demo. Image courtesy Business Wire. For a larger version of this image please go here.

SES, together with Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute HHI and Newtec, will demonstrate an immersive Virtual Reality (VR) experience with a live 360-degree Ultra HD VR satellite broadcast this week from the exhibit floor of the National Association of Broadcasters Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The live VR broadcast will originate from Fraunhofer HHI's OmniCam-360 camera, which will capture the sights and sounds of the SES event booth at NAB. The 10K x 2K panoramic broadcast signal will be transmitted over an SES satellite to multiple Ultra HD TV screens and VR goggles at the SES booth and other locations throughout the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The transmission itself will be optimized using Newtec's next-generation DVB-S2X modulator and demodulator, designed to drive better bandwidth efficiency and higher performance throughout the broadcast.

"Satellites offer the best, most robust distribution platform for the new era of immersive Ultra HD and Virtual Reality television experiences because they can easily manage the huge volumes of video data these services require," said Thomas Wrede, Vice President, Reception Systems for SES.

"Using the innovative DVB-S2X transmission standard allows us to optimize bandwidth-efficiency and the service availability of such new services. This is an important milestone for SES and the television industry and shows that we continue to innovate and create new business opportunities for our video customers."

"The SES demonstration brings together our Fraunhofer HHI camera systems with the capacity of satellite transmission for a Virtual Reality experience as it is truly meant to be, on Ultra HD screens," said Ralf Schafer, Fraunhofer HHI's Head of Division Video. "VR is a fascinating and promising technology offering full immersion to the user when the conditions are right."

"The future-proof and award-winning Newtec MCX7000 Multi-Carrier Satellite Gateway is ideally suited to support innovative ideas," said Hans Massart, Maret Director, Broadcast, Newtec.

"The easily upgradeable nature of this DVB-S2X platform allows us to keep optimizing not only efficiency but also the effective use of space segment. Single, multi- and channel-bonded transmission of high bitrate content, such as Ultra HD TV and Virtual Reality programming, can be supported."

TECH SPACE
Leybold simplifies repairs and maintenance through Augmented Reality
 Bornheim, Germany (SPX) Apr 20, 2017
 Leybold GmbH, a German company of the Atlas Copco Group, is the first vacuum pump manufacturer to test the diverse application possibilities of Augmented Reality (AR). While executing tasks, service technicians obtain useful additional information and graphical documentation, partly in 3D. Leybold plans to extend the scalable AR apps to other product areas such as training, repair and maintenanc ... read more
Related Links
 SES
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TECH SPACE
Astronaut Airman launched to International Space Station

 'Better you than me,' Trump tells record-breaking astronaut

 Cygnus docks with ISS, delivering 28 Cubesats from multiple customers

 Orbital cargo ship arrives at space station
TECH SPACE
India seeks status as a major space power with more satellite launches

 India to Launch Carrier Rocket With Higher Payload Capacity in May

 Aerojet Rocketdyne completes qualification tests on reusable rocket engine

 Russian MoD to Further Develop Plesetsk Cosmodrome Infrastructure
TECH SPACE
Danish Martian Experts Get Their Hands on a Piece of 'Black Beauty'

 New Look at 2004's Martian Hole-in-One Site

 Researchers Produce Detailed Map of Potential Mars Rover Landing Site

 Mars Rover Opportunity Leaves 'Tribulation'
TECH SPACE
Are human space babies conceivable?

 China's first cargo spacecraft docks with space lab

 China launches first cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-1

 Tianzhou-1 space truck soars into orbit
TECH SPACE
Arianespace, Intelsat and SKY Perfect JSAT sign a new Launch Services Agreement, for Horizons 3e

 Airbus and Intelsat team up for more capacity

 Commercial Space Operators To Canada: "We're Here, and We can Help"

 Antenna Innovation Benefits the Government Customer
TECH SPACE
MIT engineers manipulate water using only light

 NIST method sees through concrete to detect early-stage corrosion

 Berkeley Lab scientists discover new atomically layered, thin magnet

 A plastic-eating caterpillar
TECH SPACE
Detecting Life in the Driest Place on Earth

 In experiments on Earth, testing possible building blocks of alien life

 Newly Discovered Exoplanet May be Best Candidate in Search for Signs of Life

 Breakthrough Listen Publishes Initial Results
TECH SPACE
ALMA investigates 'DeeDee,' a distant, dim member of our solar system

 Nap Time for New Horizons

 Hubble spots auroras on Uranus

 Cold' Great Spot discovered on Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement