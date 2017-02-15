Russia's first private space tourism craft flight test set for 2020

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Moscow (Sputnik) Feb 15, 2017
First flight tests of Russia's reusable suborbital space tourism craft are slated for 2020, the head of the company that is spearheading the effort told Sputnik.
Pavel Pushkin, director of CosmoCourse company, said the spacecraft's production is funded by a private investor.
It is expected to be launched from a Russian cosmodrome and conduct space tours at an altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles).
"The start of flight tests is scheduled for 2019-2020," Pushkin said.
Potential space tourists would be admitted to the private spaceflight program after three-day training and medical examination.
"Space tourists will be offered a 15-minute flight in a group of six tourists. Each will be in a state of weightlessness inside a cabin with a total volume of 30 square meters [320 square feet]," Pushkin said.
Source: Sputnik News
Related Links
Roscosmos
Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement