Russia's Next Carrier-Based Rocket Launch Planned for 2018 - Khrunichev Center

Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center said that the last launch of Russia's light-class Rokot carrier rocket will take place early next year.

The last launch of Russia's light-class Rokot carrier rocket will take place early next year, Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center said Tuesday.

"The next launch of the Rokot launch vehicle is commercial, with the European satellite Sentinel-5P, scheduled for September.

"The launch of the Sentinel-3B satellite scheduled for the first quarter of 2018 will also be commercial and will conclude the program," Khrunichev said in a press release.

The Rokot is a modification of the RS-18 (SS-19 Stiletto) two-stage ballistic missile that is being decommissioned from Russia's Strategic Missile Forces.

Russia on Thursday sent into space a Proton rocket carrying a US telecom satellite, Echostar-21, the first launch in a year after an engine glitch sparked a probe into manufacturing flaws. "The Proton-M was successfully launched at 6:45 am (0345 GMT)," from the Baikonur cosmodrome in southern Kazakhstan, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said. "All the phases went off as scheduled," a ... read more

