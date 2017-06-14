Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
ROCKET SCIENCE
Russia's Next Carrier-Based Rocket Launch Planned for 2018 - Khrunichev Center
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Jun 14, 2017


The Rokot is a modification of the RS-18 (SS-19 Stiletto) two-stage ballistic missile that is being decommissioned from Russia's Strategic Missile Forces.

Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center said that the last launch of Russia's light-class Rokot carrier rocket will take place early next year.

The last launch of Russia's light-class Rokot carrier rocket will take place early next year, Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center said Tuesday.

"The next launch of the Rokot launch vehicle is commercial, with the European satellite Sentinel-5P, scheduled for September.

"The launch of the Sentinel-3B satellite scheduled for the first quarter of 2018 will also be commercial and will conclude the program," Khrunichev said in a press release.

The Rokot is a modification of the RS-18 (SS-19 Stiletto) two-stage ballistic missile that is being decommissioned from Russia's Strategic Missile Forces.

Source: Sputnik News

Russian rocket returns to service with launch of US satellite
 Moscow (AFP) June 8, 2017
 Russia on Thursday sent into space a Proton rocket carrying a US telecom satellite, Echostar-21, the first launch in a year after an engine glitch sparked a probe into manufacturing flaws. "The Proton-M was successfully launched at 6:45 am (0345 GMT)," from the Baikonur cosmodrome in southern Kazakhstan, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said. "All the phases went off as scheduled," a ... read more
