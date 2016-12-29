Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TECH SPACE
Russian static discharge measure unit to prolong satellite equipment lifespan
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Dec 29, 2016


illustration only

The Russian Space Systems holding, which belongs to the state-run Roscosmos space corporation, has created a new miniature electrostatic discharge measurement unit that can help extend the lifespan of satellite electronic equipment, the company said Tuesday in a statement.

"A miniature measurement unit for the electrostatic discharge parameters, created by the Russian Space Systems holding, will allow for the protection of space mechanisms from damages and disturbances and will extend their lifespan.

"The unit's size is four times less than that of the existing analogues, which allows for the use of it on micro-satellites," the statement said. According to the statement, the technology has passed the trials and is ready to be used.

The statement noted that the effective monitoring of the static electricity requires more than one measurement unit, which has not always been possible in the past due to the size of the units, but can be remedied now with the help of a miniature version.

Electrostatic discharge is a hazard for electronics and, in some cases, for the astronauts as well.

Source: Sputnik News


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Roscosmos
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
TECH SPACE
Meet a 'Spacecraft Dressmaker'
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Dec 23, 2016
 Lien Pham sometimes thinks of herself as a "spacecraft dressmaker." She's been making thermal blankets at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California, for 16 years. Just as clothing can be sewn too tight or too loose, thermal blankets - the glinting material each spacecraft is wrapped in to regulate its temperature - have to be cut to form. A thermal blanket has to provide just the ri ... read more

TECH SPACE
'Passengers' and the real-life science of deep space travel

 NASA Readies for Major Orion Milestones in 2017

 India achieves advances multiple space systems in 2016

 Spacewalk for Thomas Pesquet at ISS
TECH SPACE
United Launch Alliance launches EchoStar XIX satellite

 New round of wind tunnel tests underway for bigger SLS version

 Preparing to Plug Into NASA SLS Fuel Tank

 Ultra-Cold Storage - Liquid Hydrogen may be Fuel of the Future
TECH SPACE
Small Troughs Growing on Mars May Become 'Spiders'

 All eyes on Trump over Mars

 Opportunity performs several drives to ancient gully

 Full go-ahead for building ExoMars 2020
TECH SPACE
China Plans to Launch 1st Mars Probe by 2020 - State Council Information Office

 China to expand int'l cooperation on space sciences

 China sees rapid development of space science and technology

 Chinese missile giant seeks 20% of a satellite market
TECH SPACE
OneWeb announces key funding form SoftBank Group and other investors

 Space as a Driver for Socio-Economic Sustainable Development

 Airbus DS and Energia eye new medium-class satellite platform

 SoftBank delivers first $1 bn of Trump pledge, to space firm
TECH SPACE
Meet a 'Spacecraft Dressmaker'

 Purdue analyzes environmental impact of space-based ADS-B

 Closer ties for silver clusters

 Ultra-small nanocavity advances technology for secure quantum-based data encryption
TECH SPACE
Astronomers discover dark past of planet-eating 'Death Star'

 Microlensing Study Suggests Most Common Outer Planets Likely Neptune-mass

 Searching a sea of 'noise' to find exoplanets - using only data as a guide

 Are planets like those in 'Star Wars
TECH SPACE
Exploring Pluto and the Wild Back Yonder

 Juno Captures Jupiter 'Pearl'

 Juno Mission Prepares for December 11 Jupiter Flyby

 Research Offers Clues About the Timing of Jupiter's Formation



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.