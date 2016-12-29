Russian static discharge measure unit to prolong satellite equipment lifespan



by Staff Writers



Moscow (Sputnik) Dec 29, 2016



The Russian Space Systems holding, which belongs to the state-run Roscosmos space corporation, has created a new miniature electrostatic discharge measurement unit that can help extend the lifespan of satellite electronic equipment, the company said Tuesday in a statement.

"A miniature measurement unit for the electrostatic discharge parameters, created by the Russian Space Systems holding, will allow for the protection of space mechanisms from damages and disturbances and will extend their lifespan.

"The unit's size is four times less than that of the existing analogues, which allows for the use of it on micro-satellites," the statement said. According to the statement, the technology has passed the trials and is ready to be used.

The statement noted that the effective monitoring of the static electricity requires more than one measurement unit, which has not always been possible in the past due to the size of the units, but can be remedied now with the help of a miniature version.

Electrostatic discharge is a hazard for electronics and, in some cases, for the astronauts as well.

Source: Sputnik News