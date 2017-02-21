Russian Aviation Company S7 Group restructures



by Staff Writers



Moscow (Sputnik) Feb 21, 2017



Russia's S7 Space Transportation Systems (STS) company, part of the S7 Group, has been given a license to conduct launches and other space activities in Russia, the firm said Monday.

"As early as this year, we plan to launch a Zenit-M rocket from the Baikonur spaceport, with STS providing analytic integration and other assistance in the launch process as well as ensuring cooperation between international enterprises in the run-up to the launch," the statement read.

S7 Group is Russia's largest private aviation company, comprising a dozen of air transportation and maintenance firms, including S7 Airlines.

In September 2016, S7 Group signed a contract with a Swiss-based company, Sea Launch, to purchase its assets - the Sea Launch Commander ship, the Odyssey spacecraft launch platform and ground-based facilities at the US Port of Long Beach.

The transfer of the Sea Launch offshore launch platform to S7 Group provided its space transportation daughter with an "entrance ticket" to the space industry, the company said. It plans to carry out up to 70 launches in the next 15 years.

Source: Sputnik News