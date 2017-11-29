Russia to build launch pad for super heavy-lift carrier by 2028

|.
by Staff Writers
Moscow (Sputnik) Nov 29, 2017
The development of the Vostochny Cosmodrome will reduce Russia's dependency on Kazakhstan's Baikonur spaceport, which it is leasing until 2050.
Russia plans to build a launch pad for its "super heavy-lift rocket by 2028," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said at a government meeting.
In August, Igor Komarov, the head of Roscosmos State Space Corporation, said that the launch of the new super heavy carrier rocket would take place by 2030. Until the end of this year, there are two planned launches of Soyuz-2 rockets from the Vostochny Cosmodrome.
Also, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that the Soyuz-2 rocket will be launched from the Vostochny launch site on November 28. Medvedev added that the rocket will orbit the satellite "Meteor-H" and carry 18 more satellites produced in Russia and abroad.
The construction of the Vostochny space center in Russia's Far Eastern Amur Region has been underway since 2012.
Source: Sputnik News
|
