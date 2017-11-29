Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
ROCKET SCIENCE
Russia to build launch pad for super heavy-lift carrier by 2028
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Nov 29, 2017


The construction of the Vostochny space center in Russia's Far Eastern Amur Region has been underway since 2012.

The development of the Vostochny Cosmodrome will reduce Russia's dependency on Kazakhstan's Baikonur spaceport, which it is leasing until 2050.

Russia plans to build a launch pad for its "super heavy-lift rocket by 2028," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said at a government meeting.

In August, Igor Komarov, the head of Roscosmos State Space Corporation, said that the launch of the new super heavy carrier rocket would take place by 2030. Until the end of this year, there are two planned launches of Soyuz-2 rockets from the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

Also, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that the Soyuz-2 rocket will be launched from the Vostochny launch site on November 28. Medvedev added that the rocket will orbit the satellite "Meteor-H" and carry 18 more satellites produced in Russia and abroad.

The construction of the Vostochny space center in Russia's Far Eastern Amur Region has been underway since 2012.

Source: Sputnik News

ROCKET SCIENCE
SSTL ships CARBONITE-2 and Telesat's LEO-1 for PSLV launch
 Guildford UK (SPX) Nov 28, 2017
 Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL) has shipped two small satellites, CARBONITE-2 and LEO-1, to India in preparation for a late December launch on ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from the Sriharikota launch site. LEO-1 will be one of two Telesat Phase 1 satellites planned for launch this year that will allow Telesat to start testing key performance parameters of its next ge ... read more
Related Links
 Roscosmos
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROCKET SCIENCE
Does the Outer Space Treaty at 50 need a rethink

 NASA to send critical science, instruments to Space Station

 Can a magnetic sail slow down an interstellar probe

 SSL Selected to Conduct Power and Propulsion Study for NASA's Deep Space Gateway Concept
ROCKET SCIENCE
Flat-Earther's self-launch plan hits a snag

 Mechanisms are critical to all space vehicles

 SSTL ships CARBONITE-2 and Telesat's LEO-1 for PSLV launch

 Russia loses contact with satellite after launch from new spaceport
ROCKET SCIENCE
Earthworms can reproduce in Mars-like soil

 Gadgets for Mars

 Ice shapes the landslide landscape on Mars

 Winds Blow Dust off the Solar Panels Improving Energy Levels
ROCKET SCIENCE
Nation 'leads world' in remote sensing technology

 China plans for nuclear-powered interplanetary capacity by 2040

 China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020
ROCKET SCIENCE
UK space launch program receives funding boost from Westminster

 Need to double number of operational satellites: ISRO chief

 Space Launch plans UK industry tour

 Astronaut meets volcano
ROCKET SCIENCE
Borophene shines alone as 2-D plasmonic material

 3rd SES bids farewell to ANGELS satellite

 Booming life for 'PUBG' death-match computer game

 New way to write magnetic info could pave the way for hardware neural networks
ROCKET SCIENCE
First known interstellar visitor is an 'oddball'

 Lava or Not, Exoplanet 55 Cancri e Likely to have Atmosphere

 Images of strange solar system visitor peel away some of the mystery

 Familiar-Looking Messenger from Another Solar System
ROCKET SCIENCE
Pluto's hydrocarbon haze keeps dwarf planet colder than expected

 Jupiter's Stunning Southern Hemisphere

 Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement