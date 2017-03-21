Russia to Build First New-Generation 'Federation' Spacecraft by 2021

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Moscow (Sputnik) Mar 21, 2017
The first Russian next-generation manned spacecraft called the Federation, which is 80 percent built of composite materials, will be manufactured by 2021, Russia's Energia space corporation said Friday.
"It will be 80 percent composite...the spacecraft will be made of composite materials while the reusable landing capsule will be built from traditional materials," Energia General Director Vladimir Solntsev told reporters in Moscow.
According to Energia, the Federation spacecraft has been designed to deliver up to four people and cargo to the Moon and space stations in low Earth orbits. The spacecraft's autonomous flight period is estimated at up to 30 days, with the capacity to stay attached to a space station for up to a year.
The first unmanned test flight of the Federation has been scheduled for 2021, while the maiden manned flight is expected in 2023.
The Federation will replace the aging Soyuz spacecraft in supporting low Earth orbit missions.
Source: Sputnik News
Gerroa, Australia (SPX) Mar 13, 2017
The US and China are in an undeclared race back to the Moon. At first glance it's easy to dismiss China's efforts as being little more than what the US and Russia achieved decades ago. And while the pace of China's manned launches has been slow with over a year in many cases between launches; looks can be deceptive and China has achieved each critical step towards building a permanent spac ... read more
Related Links
Roscosmos
Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement