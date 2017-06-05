Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACE TRAVEL
Russia on the Way to Adopt New Program on Development of Space Centers
 by Staff Writers
 St. Petersburg (Sputnik) Jun 05, 2017


illustration only

The federal program for the development of Russian space launch centers for the period of 2017-2025 may be adopted as early as by September, the head of Roscosmos State Space Corporation Igor Komarov said Friday.

Komarov said in May that the program had been submitted to the government, and it was expected to keep within the budget not exceeding 340 billion rubles (some $6 billion).

"We are planning to adopt the Federal Targeted Program by September," Komarov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Vostochny, which has been under construction since 2012, is expected to reduce Russia's dependency on the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan. Baikonur is on lease to Russia until 2050.

SPIEF, a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues, kicked off in Russia's St. Petersburg on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. Sputnik News Agency is the official media partner of the forum.

Source: Sputnik News

SPACE TRAVEL
First Year of BEAM Demo Offers Valuable Data on Expandable Habitats
 Houston TX (SPX) May 29, 2017
 Halfway into its planned two-year demonstration attached to the International Space Station, the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module, or BEAM, is showing that soft materials can perform as well as rigid materials for habitation volumes in space. The BEAM was launched and attached to station through a partnership between NASA's Advanced Exploration Systems Division (AES) and Bigelow Aerospace, hea ... read more
Related Links
 Roscosmos
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACE TRAVEL
Russia on the Way to Adopt New Program on Development of Space Centers

 First Year of BEAM Demo Offers Valuable Data on Expandable Habitats

 Conch shells may inspire better helmets, body armor

 NASA honors Kennedy's space vision on 100th birthday
SPACE TRAVEL
Ariane 5 launches its heaviest telecom payload

 Ariane 5 launches its first all-electric satellite

 India launches GSLV in heavy lift configuation

 Colossal rocket-launching plane rolls toward testing
SPACE TRAVEL
Student-Made Mars Rover Concepts Lift Off

 Illinois Company Among Hundreds Supporting NASA Mission to Mars

 Halos discovered on Mars widen time frame for potential life

 Preparations Continue Before Driving into 'Perseverance Valley'
SPACE TRAVEL
California Woman Charged for Trying to Hand Over Sensitive Space Tech to China

 A cabin on the moon? China hones the lunar lifestyle

 China tests 'Lunar Palace' as it eyes moon mission

 China to conduct several manned space flights around 2020
SPACE TRAVEL
Propose a course idea for the CU space minor

 Leading Global Air And Space Law Group Joins Reed Smith

 New Horizons for Alexander Gerst

 Government space program spending reaches 62B dollars in 2016
SPACE TRAVEL
Mitsubishi Electric Completes New Satellite Component Production Facility

 Space junk could destroy satellites, hurt economies

 BAE Systems, Helios to collaborate on liquid armor

 New method allows real-time monitoring of irradiated materials
SPACE TRAVEL
Viable Spores, DNA Fragments Discovery at ISS Justifies Biosphere's Expansion

 Giant Ringed Planet Likely Cause of Mysterious Eclipses

 Russia thinks microorganisms may be living outside the space station

 The race to trace TRAPPIST-1h
SPACE TRAVEL
A whole new Jupiter with first science results from Juno

 First results from Juno show cyclones and massive magnetism

 Jupiters complex transient auroras

 NASA's Juno probe forces 'rethink' on Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement