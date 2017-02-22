Russia launches Progress MS-05 cargo mission to ISS

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Moscow (Sputnik) Feb 22, 2017
The Progress MS-05 space freighter has separated from a Soyuz-U carrier rocket, a spokesperson of Russia's Mission Control Center told Sputnik on Wednesday. Russia launched the Progress MS-05 space freighter to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome earlier in the day. It was the final flight of a Souyz-U rocket that has been in use since 1973.
"The separation occurred at the estimated time. The docking of the cargo spacecraft with the International Space Station is scheduled for 11:34 Moscow time [08:34 GMT] on February 24," the spokesperson said.
The Progress MS-05 will deliver about 2.5 metric tons of various cargos to the International Space Station, including scientific equipment, fuel, water, food supplies and medicines for the crew.
On December 1, the Progress MS-04 space freighter burned up in the atmosphere after a faulty launch on board a Soyuz-U carrier rocket.
Source: Sputnik News
Related Links
Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation
Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement