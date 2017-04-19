Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
ROCKET SCIENCE
Russia and US woo Brazil, hope to use advantageous base for space launches
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Apr 19, 2017


illustration only

Russia, France, the United States and Israel are interested in using Brazil's Alcantara Launch Center (CLA) for space launches, according to Brazilian Defense Minister Raul Jungmann; the CLA is valued internationally for being the closest launch center to the equator.

Brazilian Defense Minister Raul Jungmann said that Russia, France, the United States and Israel have signaled their willingness to use Brazil's Alcantara Launch Center (CLA) for space launches.

The CLA, located in northern Brazil, is closer to the equator than any other launch center in the world, making it appealing to national space agencies and space exploration companies. Most satellites remain in geostationary orbit directly above the equator in a region of space known as the Clarke Belt.

In an exclusive interview with Sputnik Brazil, Jose Raimundo Barga Coelho, President of the Brazilian Space Agency, heaped praise on what he called a launch pad for the most beneficial space launches.

Source: Sputnik News

Creation of carrier rocket for Baiterek Space Complex to cost Russia $500Mln
 Astana (Sputnik) Apr 19, 2017
 The director of the joint Kazakh-Russian enterprise JSC Baiterek said that the creation of a carrier rocket for the joint Russian-Kazakh Baiterek Space Complex at the Baikonur cosmodrome will approximately cost Russia $500 million, while the Kazakh side will finance the modernization of the existing facilities at the cosmodrome. The creation of a carrier rocket for the joint Russian-Kazakh ... read more
