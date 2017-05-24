Russia aims for 15 remote sensing satellites in orbit by 2020



by Staff Writers



Bocharov Ruchey, Russia (Sputnik) May 24, 2017



Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the remote sensing technologies must be used to boost the Russian defense and security, develop the economy and social sphere, and increase the quality of the state's governance.

The number of operating Russian remote sensing satellites orbiting the Earth will reach 15 by 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Currently, a group of eight Russian remote sensing satellites is in orbit around the planet.

"By 2020, at least 15 space vehicles must operate in [the group if remote sensing satellites]. That will allow imaging the Russian territory as well as the whole Earth," Putin said.

He pointed out that the demand for services linked to the use of data obtained by remote sensing was significantly increasing.

"Russia is known to have incontestable competitive advantages in this sphere and we must use them as much as we can. First of all we should increase the orbital group ensuring the remote sensing," Putin said.

The president noted that the remote sensing technologies must be used to boost the Russian defense and security, develop the economy and social sphere, and increase the quality of the state's governance.

Putin added that the data obtained with remote sensing satellites could be used in the spheres of construction, developing infrastructure, forest management, agriculture, ecology, meteorology, and extraction of mineral resources. The Russian president also said that such technology could be used to better warn about and respond to disasters.

Source: Sputnik News

Luxembourg (SPX) May 30, 2017





SES report the successful integration of NASA's Global-Scale Observations of the Limb and Disk (GOLD) hosted payload with SES-14. GOLD will employ an ultraviolet imaging spectrograph to measure densities and temperatures in the Earth's thermosphere and ionosphere in response to Sun-Earth interaction. It is aimed at revolutionizing scientists' understanding of this part of the space e ... read more

Related Links

