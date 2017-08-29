Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DRAGON SPACE
Russia, China May Sign 5-Year Agreement on Joint Space Exploration
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Aug 29, 2017


illustration only

Beijing and Moscow may sign an agreement this October on joint space exploration, to be carried out in 2018-2022, Chinese media reported.

The deal would cover five areas, including lunar and deep space exploration, satellite systems, space debris research and Earth remote sensing, CGTN broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Xu Yansong, the head of the International Cooperation Department of the China National Space Administration (CNSA, said in June that China and Russia were in talks on lunar exploration cooperation, because China's Chang'e-4, Chang'e-5, Chang'e-6 missions were quite similar to Russia's Luna-26, Luna-27, Luna-28.

Russia's Lavochkin Research and Production Association said, also in June, that it was ready to work with China on designing lunar exploration missions, including orbital and re-entry ones.

Source: Sputnik News

DRAGON SPACE
To boldly go where no startup has gone before
 Beijing (XNA) Aug 28, 2017
 Space is the final frontier for private firms as they muscle into an area dominated by State-owned companies A satellite the size of a teakettle will be launched into space by the end of this year. Once the cubesat starts circling the earth at tens of thousands of kilometers an hour, it will be used to teach astronomy to Chinese high school students. Backed by space startup Com ... read more
Related Links
 Roscosmos
 The Chinese Space Program - News, Policy and Technology
China News from SinoDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DRAGON SPACE
NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington

 Lockheed Martin Powers-up Next Orion Spacecraft for First Time

 Setting the Spaceplane Stage

 Turning human waste into plastic, nutrients could aid long-distance space travel
DRAGON SPACE
Indian Space Agency, Israeli counterpart to formalize strategic collaborations

 ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches

 Falcon 9 launches from Vandenberg

 SpaceX launches Taiwan's first home-built satellite
DRAGON SPACE
For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars

 Opportunity will spend three weeks at current location due to Solar Conjunction

 Curiosity Mars Rover Begins Study of Ridge Destination
DRAGON SPACE
To boldly go where no startup has gone before

 China's satellite sends unbreakable cipher from space

 Xian Satellite Control Center resolves over 10 major satellite faults in 50 years

 China develops sea launches to boost space commerce
DRAGON SPACE
ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 Bids for government funding prove strong interest in LaunchUK

 Blue Sky Network Reaffirms Commitment to Brazilian Market
DRAGON SPACE
Lockheed receives contract for Marine Corps AN/TPS-59A(V)3 radars

 45th Space Wing supports successful Minotaur IV ORS-5 launch

 Scientists launch virtual reality game to detect Alzheimer's

 Why does rubbing a balloon on your hair make it stick?
DRAGON SPACE
A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory

 Gulf of Mexico tube worm is one of the longest-living animals in the world

 Molecular Outflow Launched Beyond Disk Around Young Star

 Scientists take first snapshots of a molecular propeller that runs at 100 degrees Celsius
DRAGON SPACE
New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis

 Scientists probe Neptune's depths to reveal secrets of icy planets



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement