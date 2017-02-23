Raytheon gets contract for Silent Knight radar systems



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Feb 23, 2017



Raytheon received a $45.5 million contract modification for the delivery of Silent Knight Radar systems to the U.S. Special Operations Command.

The modification supports low-rate initial production in addition to full-rate production for the radar systems. The modification is a follow-up to an agreement inked with Raytheon in December 2006, which tasked the company with building, testing and integrating the new Silent Knight radar into a variety of special forces aircraft.

Platforms for Silent Knight include the MH-47 Chinook, the MH-60 Seahawk, the MC-130 Combat Talon, and several fixed-wing aircraft.

Silent Knight is a next-generation TF/TA system designed to provide operators with a color weather display, a ground map, high-resolution imagery, and threat detection and identification capabilities. The system is built to be lighter and require less power than its predecessors.

Work on the contract will be performed in McKinney, Texas, and Forest, Miss. The U.S. Department of Defense expects the work to be complete by June 2019.

The modification award raises the contract ceiling to $200 million. Raytheon received $39 million in procurement funds at the time of the contract award. USSOCOM is the contracting activity.

Terma partner wins Indian radar contract

New Delhi (UPI) Feb 23, 2017 -India's Nova Integrated Systems, in partnership with Terma AS, has signed an Indian Ministry of Defense contract to provide naval surface surveillance radar.

The award, the value of which was not disclosed, involves the delivery, installation and commissioning of the radar systems on Indian navy vessels.

NISL's delivery of simulators, establishment of depot-level facilities and integrated logistics support for 10 years are also covered.

"We are proud to be the first private-sector Indian company to bag the coveted contract of the SSR project," said Sukaran Singh, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Advanced Systems, NISL's parent company. Undertaking the responsibility of complete manufacture and assembly of a radar for the Indian Navy gives us an excellent opportunity to showcase our prowess of development and assembly projects in high technology areas."

NISL has partnered with Terma A/S of Denmark on this project to undertake the manufacturing, integration and testing of the radar system under transfer of technology agreement.

"We see this contract between the MOD, the government of India and Nova Integrated Systems as a very important milestone for Terma as we strongly support the 'Make in India' initiative," Jens Maaloe, president and chief executive officer of Terma A/S said. "We are happy to participate in this initiative that will further strengthen our well-established collaboration between the two companies."

Terma said facilities at Tata's Combat Management Systems development center will be used for the SSR project.