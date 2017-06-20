Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Radio astronomers peer deep into the stellar nursery of the Orion Nebula
 by Staff Writers
 Toronto, Canada (SPX) Jun 20, 2017


In this composite image combining GBT radio and WISE infrared observations, the filament of ammonia molecules appears red and Orion Nebula gas appears blue. Credit Image: R. Friesen, Dunlap Institute; J. Pineda, MPIP; GBO/AUI/NSF

Astronomers have released an image of a vast filament of star-forming gas, 1200 light-years away, in the stellar nursery of the Orion Nebula.

The image shows ammonia molecules within a 50-light-year long filament detected through radio observations made with the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia. That image is combined with an image of the Orion Nebula - an object familiar to amateur and professional astronomers alike - taken with NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey Explore (WISE) telescope.

"We still don't understand in detail how large clouds of gas in our Galaxy collapse to form new stars," says Rachel Friesen, one of the collaboration's co-Principal Investigators and, until 31 May 2017, a Dunlap Fellow at the Dunlap Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics, University of Toronto.

"But ammonia is an excellent tracer of dense, star-forming gas," says Friesen, "and these large ammonia maps will allow us to track the motions and temperature of the densest gas. This is critical to assessing whether gas clouds and filaments are stable, or are undergoing collapse on their way to forming new stars."

The image accompanies the first release of results from the collaboration's Green Bank Ammonia Survey (GAS), published in the Astrophysical Journal.

The collaboration's other co-Principal Investigator is Jaime Pineda, from the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics; the team also includes astronomers from the University of Toronto's Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics and Canadian Institute for Theoretical Astrophysics.

The goal of GAS is to survey all the major, nearby star-forming regions in the northern half of the Gould Belt - a ring of young stars and gas clouds that circles the entire sky and runs through the constellation Orion. The survey will eventually provide a clearer picture over a larger portion of the sky of the temperatures and motions of gas within these dynamic stellar nurseries.

Research Report: The Green Bank Ammonia Survey (GAS): First Results of NH3 Mapping the Gould Belt

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
ALMA hears birth cry of a massive baby star
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jun 15, 2017
 Stars form from gas and dust floating in interstellar space. But, astronomers do not yet fully understand how it is possible to form the massive stars seen in space. One key issue is gas rotation. The parent cloud rotates slowly in the initial stage and the rotation becomes faster as the cloud shrinks due to self-gravity. Stars formed in such a process should have very rapid rotation, but ... read more
Related Links
 Dunlap Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Russia launches space freighter to ISS

 Bread Me Up, Scotty: Crumb-Free Pastries Coming to the ISS

 Plants to feed Earth and beyond

 Orion Kicks Off Summer with Series of Safety Tests
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Kazakh man dies in fire after Russian rocket launch

 NASA and Industry Team Successfully Test Orion Launch Abort Motor

 Launch Vehicle Rocket Engines

 India's Kerosene-Based Semi-Cryogenic Engine to Be Flight Test Ready by 2021
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Martian Crater Provides Reminder of Apollo Moonwalk

 MAVEN's top 10 discoveries at Mars

 Russian Institute to Start Long-Haul Mars Mission Simulations in November

 Opportunity collecting panoramas of high-value targets at Endeavour Crater
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
China to launch four more probes before 2021

 China launches remote-sensing micro-nano satellites

 Commsat aims high with satellite system launch

 Moon or Mars - humanity's next stop
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Trudeau under pressure to reject China bid for satellite firm

 Jumpstart goes into alliance with major aerospace and defence group ADS

 Thomas Pesquet returns to Earth

 Propose a course idea for the CU space minor
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Changing the color of laser light on the femtosecond time scale

 Researchers create 3-D printed tensegrity objects capable of dramatic shape change

 New form of carbon that's hard as a rock, yet elastic, like rubber

 Oyster shells inspire new method to make superstrong, flexible polymers
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Astronomers Explain Formation of Seven Exoplanets Around TRAPPIST-1

 OU astrophysicist identifies composition of Earth-size planets in TRAPPIST-1 system

 Flares May Threaten Planet Habitability Near Red Dwarfs

 The Art of Exoplanets
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
New Horizons Team Digs into New Data on Next Flyby Target

 A whole new Jupiter with first science results from Juno

 First results from Juno show cyclones and massive magnetism

 Jupiters complex transient auroras



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement