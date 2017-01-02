Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















IRON AND ICE
Quadrantid meteor shower to peak this week in North America
 by Allen Cone
 Washington (UPI) Jan 2, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

A fireworks-type display of Quadrantid meteors will likely peak in North America on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Astronomers disagree on the exact peak of the Quadrantid, whose bright fireballs are one of the most vibrant celestial shows of the year. Some say it will be pre-dawn Tuesday and others say late night Tuesday into early Wednesday is the best time to watch. At least some shootings stars will likely be visible during both viewing windows.

"Predictions aren't always accurate, so from any northerly latitudes, try watching in the dark hours before dawn on Jan. 3 and/or Jan. 4," Bruce McClure wrote in his column for the online astronomy magazine Earth and Sky.

Because it likely will peak during early morning hours, it will be best observed on the West Coast of the United States, as well as in Alaska and Hawaii.

If the peak is Tuesday, it will be at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. Just before dawn, the Quads will appear to radiate in the sky below the Big Dipper's handle.

Because there will be little to no interfering moonlight, viewing should be good.

"The 2017 Quadrantids should provide a pretty good show to North American stargazers," astronomer Dennis Mammana wrote on his blog for Creators.com. "Astronomers predict that an hourly rate of 100 to 120 meteors might be possible for viewers located away from city lights."

Adolphe Quetelet of Brussels Observatory discovered the Quadrantid meteor shower in the 1830s. Several astronomers in Europe and America noted it later. The meteors were christened "Quadrantids, even though the constellation no longer exists.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Asteroid and Comet Mission News, Science and Technology





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
IRON AND ICE
NASA Renews Search for Antarctic Meteorites
 Washington DC (SPX) Nov 16, 2016
 Three federal entities, including NASA, are reaffirming their commitment to search for Antarctic meteorites, to help learn more about the primitive building blocks of the solar system and answer questions about Earth's neighbors like the moon and Mars. NASA, the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Smithsonian Institution (SI) recently renewed their agreement to search for, collect an ... read more

IRON AND ICE
Space station battery replacements to begin New Year's Eve

 'Passengers' and the real-life science of deep space travel

 Launch of Russia's new progress spacecraft set for February 2

 NASA Readies for Major Orion Milestones in 2017
IRON AND ICE
Russia won't be leaving Baikonur anytime soon

 Europe and Russia looking at Space Tug Project

 India to develop large scale solid fuel mixer

 Russia to double number of space launches in 2017
IRON AND ICE
Odyssey recovering from precautionary pause in activity

 Small Troughs Growing on Mars May Become 'Spiders'

 All eyes on Trump over Mars

 Opportunity performs several drives to ancient gully
IRON AND ICE
China Plans to Launch 1st Mars Probe by 2020 - State Council Information Office

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016

 China to expand int'l cooperation on space sciences

 China sees rapid development of space science and technology
IRON AND ICE
Airbus DS and Energia eye new medium-class satellite platform

 OneWeb announces key funding form SoftBank Group and other investors

 Space as a Driver for Socio-Economic Sustainable Development

 SoftBank delivers first $1 bn of Trump pledge, to space firm
IRON AND ICE
Russian static discharge measure unit to prolong satellite equipment lifespan

 'Just the first stage': unique 3D-printed Siberian satellite to orbit Earth

 European Defense Agency to explore 3D printing feasibility

 China to improve space debris database, spacecraft protection
IRON AND ICE
The blob can learn and teach

 Searching a sea of 'noise' to find exoplanets - using only data as a guide

 Microlensing Study Suggests Most Common Outer Planets Likely Neptune-mass

 Exciting new creatures discovered on ocean floor
IRON AND ICE
Exploring Pluto and the Wild Back Yonder

 Juno Captures Jupiter 'Pearl'

 Juno Mission Prepares for December 11 Jupiter Flyby

 Research Offers Clues About the Timing of Jupiter's Formation



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.