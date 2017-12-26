Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
EARTH OBSERVATION
Prototype space sensors take test ride on NASA ER-2
 by Staff Writers
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Dec 26, 2017


The ER-2 also enables scientists to observe specific events of interest, like wildfires or volcanic eruptions, to gain a more comprehensive collection of different types of aerosols in different conditions.

Scientists recently completed test flights with prototypes of potential satellite sensors - including two from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California - over the Western United States, probing basic science questions about aerosols, clouds, air quality and global ocean ecosystems.

The flight campaign, called Aerosol Characterization from Polarimeter and Lidar (ACEPOL), sought to test capabilities of several proposed instruments for the Aerosol-Cloud-Ecosystem (ACE) pre-formulation study.

Aerosols are small solid or liquid particles suspended in Earth's atmosphere, like fine dust, smoke, pollen or soot. These particles scatter and absorb sunlight and are critical to the formation of clouds and precipitation.

Scientists can analyze this scattered light using instruments like polarimeters, which measure the color and polarization of the scattered light, and lidars, which use lasers to probe the atmosphere.

Together these data sets provide key information about aerosol properties, including size, shape and chemical composition - information that provides a better understanding and assessment of their effects on weather, climate and air quality.

Prior to being launched into space, airborne versions of satellite sensors typically take a test ride on NASA's ER-2 high-altitude aircraft. The platform, based at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center in Palmdale, California, flies at altitudes of up to 70,000 feet (21,336 meters), and provides a vantage point and conditions similar to space.

By flying these instruments on an aircraft before the expense of launching them into space, scientists and engineers can make adjustments to the hardware and data retrieval algorithms.

The ER-2 also enables scientists to observe specific events of interest, like wildfires or volcanic eruptions, to gain a more comprehensive collection of different types of aerosols in different conditions.

The aircraft test phase in sensor development is helpful for ensuring instruments are collecting both accurate and useful data prior to the time the final version of the sensors makes its trip into space.

In addition to testing capabilities of new sensors, ACEPOL flights also provided calibration and evaluation data for NASA's Cloud-Aerosol Lidar and Infrared Pathfinder Satellite Observation (CALIPSO) satellite lidar by staging satellite underpasses as part of their flight plans.

In addition to comparisons with CALIPSO, ACEPOL also contributes to the development of future satellite missions, including the European Space Agency's EarthCare, the European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites' Meteorological Operational Satellite - Second Generation (METOP-SG), and NASA's Multi-Angle Imager for Aerosols (MAIA) and Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem (PACE) programs. MAIA is being built and is managed by JPL.

The team completed nine flights that wrapped up in mid-November, observing targets such as California's Central Valley and the Pacific Ocean, and as far east as Arizona, where the team observed smoke from controlled forest fires near Flagstaff.

The ER-2's payload included four airborne polarimeters - Airborne Hyper-Angular Rainbow Polarimeter (AirHARP), JPL's Airborne Multi-angle SpectroPolarimetric Imager (AirMSPI), Airborne Spectropolarimeter for Planetary Exploration (AirSPEX) and Research Scanning Polarimeter (RSP) - and two lidar instruments - Cloud Physics Lidar (CPL) and High Spectral Resolution Lidar-2 (HSRL-2).

Each of the polarimeters used different techniques and angles to measure and record data. The instruments also differed from one another in size and power. From an engineering perspective, the ultimate goal of the ACEPOL mission was to better understand how those overall differences translate into data collection.

The combination of the polarimeter and lidar instruments, along with ground-based data from stationary air quality measurement stations, provide scientists with a more complete picture of the three-dimensional distribution of aerosols in Earth's atmosphere.

Using a variety of different approaches for collecting data also enables scientists to differentiate between various types of aerosols (e.g., smoke, dust, pollution) and clouds (cirrus, stratus, etc.).

The ACEPOL mission involved partnership between multiple NASA centers, including Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia; Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland; the Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York City; and JPL.

The mission also included international partnership with the Netherlands Institute for Space Research, which flew the AirSPEX instrument on board the ER-2 for the second time. The instrument made its maiden flight on the ER-2 in January 2016.

EARTH OBSERVATION
APL Monitoring Instrument Rides into Space
 Laurel MD (SPX) Dec 15, 2017
 The newest realm of space travel is closer to home than many think, but still shrouded in mystery. And while Earth's upper atmosphere may soon be a destination for tourists, scientists from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, are blazing a research trail in this "suborbital" region with the launch of an instrument to study flight conditions 60 miles ... read more
Related Links
 The Aerosol-Cloud-Ecosystem
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARTH OBSERVATION
Soyuz carrying Expedition 53 crew lands in Kazakhstan

 The Moon Shines Brightly Among NASA's 2017 Highlights

 SpaceX resupply truck Dragon on route to ISS for space research delivery

 'Dragon back' as cargo reaches space station
EARTH OBSERVATION
RS-25 Engine Test is Giant Step for 3-D Printing

 ArianeGroup signs contract with ESA for future Prometheus engine

 In first, SpaceX launches recycled rocket and spaceship

 Elon Musk shares new photos of Falcon Heavy Rocket
EARTH OBSERVATION
Planting oxygen ensures a breath of fresh air

 Opportunity Comes to a Fork in the Road

 Designing future human space exploration on Hawaii's lava fields

 Space program should focus on Mars, says editor of New Space
EARTH OBSERVATION
Nation 'leads world' in remote sensing technology

 China plans for nuclear-powered interplanetary capacity by 2040

 China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020
EARTH OBSERVATION
Green Light for Continued Operations of ESA Science Missions

 New business incubators will help space industry grow

 mu Space becomes first Thai startup to acquire satellite license

 Regulation and compliance for nontraditional space missions
EARTH OBSERVATION
Computer systems predict objects' responses to physical forces

 3-D printed metals can be both strong and ductile

 Rainbow spider's iridescence could inspire color technology advances

 Experiments reveal evidence of exotic new matter state
EARTH OBSERVATION
Fungi made life on Earth possible, researchers claim

 Spanning disciplines in the search for life beyond Earth

 NASA uses AI to uncover eighth planet circling distant star

 No alien 'signals' from cigar-shaped asteroid: researchers
EARTH OBSERVATION
New Horizons Corrects Its Course in the Kuiper Belt

 Does New Horizons' Next Target Have a Moon?

 Juno probes the depths of Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 Wrapping up 2017 one year out from MU69



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement