Propose a course idea for the CU space minor



by Staff Writers



Boulder CO (SPX) Jun 01, 2017



The space minor is open to any student on campus who meets the minimum GPA requirement and consists of one required course, Pathway to Space, and four electives from an approved list.

According to The Space Report, the global space economy grew by 9 percent in 2014, reaching a total of $330 billion worldwide.

In response to the industry boom and expanded roles of both University of Colorado Boulder and the state of Colorado in space exploration and space-developed technology, the university launched an undergraduate space minor in the 2016-17 academic year.

The Space Minor Committee, made up of faculty from across campus, has been working on developing the minor since September 2015. And for the second year in a row, they are inviting faculty and staff to propose course ideas that support CU Boulder's Grand Challenge space minor to be selected for eventual funding and development.

The program is intended to broaden student perspectives on how space and space-related subjects can impact both individuals and society and guide skilled professionals to careers in space policy, history, communication, science, engineering and even space themes in film and media.

Funding is available to see a variety of the faculty and staff proposals developed into new courses for the space minor. For full consideration, proposals should be submitted online by noon Friday, July 21. The form only takes five minutes to complete. Then, over the summer, the Space Minor Committee will select a dozen of these proposals for funding.

If you have suggestions for the committee to consider or questions about the space minor or course proposal form, please feel free to email spaceminor@colorado.edu.

