Production model Scorpion takes to the air

Helsinki, Finland (UPI) Dec 23, 2016 - Patria has completed the midlife upgrade of 62 F/A-18 Hornets for the Finnish air force.

The final plane to receive new hardware and system installations was delivered to the service earlier this month, Patria said.

"We are pleased to be able to hand over the last life-cycle upgraded aircraft on the original schedule and within budget," said said Harri Lampinen, head of Patria's Aircraft unit.

Patria began the MLU 2 modernization program in 2012. Initial upgrades -- the MLU I program -- were conducted between 2006 and 2010.

Additional details of the modernization were not disclosed.