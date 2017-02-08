Orbit Logic Software to be used for BridgeSat Laser Comm Scheduling



by Staff Writers



Greenbelt MD (SPX) Feb 08, 2017



Orbit Logic has announced that BridgeSat has awarded Orbit Logic a contract to provide software for its optical ground telescope network to plan laser communication contacts with satellites using its laser downlink services.

Orbit Logic will use its STK Scheduler software product as the core scheduling engine for the BridgeSat Mission Planning System solution, coupled with a web application front end based on the Order Logic web app product.

Orbit Logic will also provide software modules to integrate its software products with other BridgeSat ground system elements. Initial system delivery is planned for late 2017.

The BridgeSat Mission Planning System delivered by Orbit Logic will generate validated, de-conflicted, and optimized contact schedules for the BridgeSat ground telescope network to meet customer daily data downlink requirements.

Contact scheduling and data transfer monitoring will be fully automated and will account for dynamically changing site weather conditions, bandwidth availability, updated customer requirements, site status, mission priorities, and the latest customer satellite orbit data.

For BridgeSat, the Orbit Logic solution provides a highly capable, low-cost, quick-turnaround, web-based, COTS-based configurable scheduling software solution.

The STK Scheduler planning algorithms generate optimized schedules in seconds, allowing for dynamic replanning as needed. T

The Order Logic web application provides a secure portal with configurable permissions, data access, and workflows for customers to manage and track the status of requests and for operators to control and schedule system resources.

"With their advanced mission planning and scheduling software, we are happy to have Orbit Logic working with our team. BridgeSat's automated ground network requires a sophisticated scheduling algorithm to ensure our customers can optimally downlink their valuable data," said Matt Thoms, General Manager of BridgeSat, "Orbit Logic's capabilities will be invaluable to this development."