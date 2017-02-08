Orbit Logic Software to be used for BridgeSat Laser Comm Scheduling

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Greenbelt MD (SPX) Feb 08, 2017
Orbit Logic has announced that BridgeSat has awarded Orbit Logic a contract to provide software for its optical ground telescope network to plan laser communication contacts with satellites using its laser downlink services.
Orbit Logic will use its STK Scheduler software product as the core scheduling engine for the BridgeSat Mission Planning System solution, coupled with a web application front end based on the Order Logic web app product.
Orbit Logic will also provide software modules to integrate its software products with other BridgeSat ground system elements. Initial system delivery is planned for late 2017.
The BridgeSat Mission Planning System delivered by Orbit Logic will generate validated, de-conflicted, and optimized contact schedules for the BridgeSat ground telescope network to meet customer daily data downlink requirements.
Contact scheduling and data transfer monitoring will be fully automated and will account for dynamically changing site weather conditions, bandwidth availability, updated customer requirements, site status, mission priorities, and the latest customer satellite orbit data.
For BridgeSat, the Orbit Logic solution provides a highly capable, low-cost, quick-turnaround, web-based, COTS-based configurable scheduling software solution.
The STK Scheduler planning algorithms generate optimized schedules in seconds, allowing for dynamic replanning as needed. T
The Order Logic web application provides a secure portal with configurable permissions, data access, and workflows for customers to manage and track the status of requests and for operators to control and schedule system resources.
"With their advanced mission planning and scheduling software, we are happy to have Orbit Logic working with our team. BridgeSat's automated ground network requires a sophisticated scheduling algorithm to ensure our customers can optimally downlink their valuable data," said Matt Thoms, General Manager of BridgeSat, "Orbit Logic's capabilities will be invaluable to this development."
Related Links
Orbit Logic
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement