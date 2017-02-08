Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TECH SPACE
Orbit Logic Software to be used for BridgeSat Laser Comm Scheduling
 by Staff Writers
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Feb 08, 2017


File image.

Orbit Logic has announced that BridgeSat has awarded Orbit Logic a contract to provide software for its optical ground telescope network to plan laser communication contacts with satellites using its laser downlink services.

Orbit Logic will use its STK Scheduler software product as the core scheduling engine for the BridgeSat Mission Planning System solution, coupled with a web application front end based on the Order Logic web app product.

Orbit Logic will also provide software modules to integrate its software products with other BridgeSat ground system elements. Initial system delivery is planned for late 2017.

The BridgeSat Mission Planning System delivered by Orbit Logic will generate validated, de-conflicted, and optimized contact schedules for the BridgeSat ground telescope network to meet customer daily data downlink requirements.

Contact scheduling and data transfer monitoring will be fully automated and will account for dynamically changing site weather conditions, bandwidth availability, updated customer requirements, site status, mission priorities, and the latest customer satellite orbit data.

For BridgeSat, the Orbit Logic solution provides a highly capable, low-cost, quick-turnaround, web-based, COTS-based configurable scheduling software solution.

The STK Scheduler planning algorithms generate optimized schedules in seconds, allowing for dynamic replanning as needed. T

The Order Logic web application provides a secure portal with configurable permissions, data access, and workflows for customers to manage and track the status of requests and for operators to control and schedule system resources.

"With their advanced mission planning and scheduling software, we are happy to have Orbit Logic working with our team. BridgeSat's automated ground network requires a sophisticated scheduling algorithm to ensure our customers can optimally downlink their valuable data," said Matt Thoms, General Manager of BridgeSat, "Orbit Logic's capabilities will be invaluable to this development."


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Orbit Logic
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
TECH SPACE
Aavid Thermacore Europe's technology will keep solar satellite cool
 Northumberland, UK (SPX) Jan 31, 2017
 A solar satellite with a deep space mission to capture the most spectacular images ever taken of the Sun will be cooled by technology pioneered by a North East England-based firm. The European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter will use k-Core Annealed Pyrolytic Graphite technology (APG) designed and manufactured by Aavid Thermacore Europe Ltd. Aavid Thermacore's technology will keep instruments ... read more

TECH SPACE
Looking to the future: Russia, US mull post-ISS cooperation in space

 Progress Underway for First Commercial Airlock on Space Station

 A new recruit for ESA's astronaut corps

 The Outer Space Treaty has been remarkably successful - but is it fit for the modern age?
TECH SPACE
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket vertical at Florida's Kennedy Space Center

 Russian Space Agency Develops Program to Improve Carrier Rocket Assembly Quality

 Commercial Launch of Proton-M Carrier Rocket Planned For Early April - Roscosmos

 India to launch record 104 satellites next week
TECH SPACE
ISRO saves its Mars mission spacecraft from eclipse

 Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter plays crucial role in search for landing sites

 Angling up for Mars science

 Swirling spirals at the north pole of Mars
TECH SPACE
China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"
TECH SPACE
NASA seeks partnerships with US companies to advance commercial space technologies

 An exciting year in space for Intelsat

 Iridium Adds Eighth Launch with SpaceX for Satellite Rideshare

 Space, Ukrainian-style: Through Crisis to Revival
TECH SPACE
Big data for the universe

 New high-performance computing cluster at the Albert Einstein Institute in Potsdam

 Most stretchable elastomer for 3-D printing

 New material that contracts when heated holds great industrial potential
TECH SPACE
NASA finds planets of red dwarf stars may face oxygen loss in habitable zones

 Dwarf star 200 light years away contains life's building blocks

 Santa Fe Institute researchers look for life's lower limits

 Dedicated Planet Imager Opens Its Eyes to Other Worlds
TECH SPACE
NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby

 It's Never 'Groundhog Day' at Jupiter

 Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement