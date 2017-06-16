Orange Central African Republic and SES Networks Partner to Reinforce Connectivity in Country



by Staff Writers



Bangui, Central African Republic (SPX) Jun 16, 2017



SES and Orange Central African Republic, a leading provider of corporate telecommunications and one of the largest mobile and internet services operators, have announced an agreement to provide connectivity services in the Central African Republic. Orange will be using SES Network's IP Transit solution to deliver faster 3G services and better-quality internet connections for enterprises.

The solution will be delivered by SES Networks, using its Medium Earth Orbit fleet and extensive ground infrastructure. It will allow customers of Orange Central African Republic to enjoy unparalleled availability and speed of internet services, never experienced before in the country.

With this new service, Orange Central African Republic will enhance the performance of the local telecommunications sector, and bring seamless connectivity to hundreds of thousands of Central Africans.

"A satellite-based solution is ideal for a country like Central African Republic, with its challenging terrain and lack of terrestrial infrastructure, resulting in low internet penetration. This new solution offers instant reach and better speed, allowing access to the very best of enterprise applications and a seamless user experience for all customers," said Corinne Loze, CEO at Orange Central African Republic.

"We were the first operator to launch a 3G network and are currently covering 10 cities in the country. We are also providing mobile data and payment services in four major cities through the Orange Money service. We are excited about our partnership with SES Networks, and what it will bring to further improve the telecoms sector in the Central African Republic."

"We are delighted to partner with Orange on this extremely important project in the Central African Republic. It will allow us to leverage our extensive capabilities in space and on the ground, together with the strong position Orange has in this market," said Carole Kamaitha, Vice President Africa at SES Networks.

"Our joint efforts will provide opportunities for local businesses and help bridge the digital divide, bringing connectivity even in remote areas where terrestrial telecoms infrastructures are not sufficient."

