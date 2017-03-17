Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EXO WORLDS
Operation of ancient biological clock uncovered
 by Staff Writers
 Utrecht, Netherlands (SPX) Mar 17, 2017


At ambient temperature, the circadian clock of cyanobacteria is constantly ticking and its 'molecular cogwheels' keep spinning. This makes it difficult to understand the clockwork mechanism. Cooling down the clock puts its cogwheels to rest, allowing to visualize details of their appearance and assembly. Image courtesy Philip Lossl, Utrecht University.

Ten years ago, researchers discovered that the biological clock in cyanobacteria consists of only three protein components: KaiA, KaiB and KaiC. These are the building blocks - the gears, springs and balances - of an ingenious system resembling a precision Swiss timepiece.

In 2005, Japanese scientists published an article in Science showing that a solution of these three components in a test tube could run a 24-hour cycle for days when a bit of energy was added. However, the scientists were not able to uncover the exact operation of the system, despite its relative simplicity.

How could the scientists resolve the working of the individual pieces? "In the end, the trick to understand the ticking biological clock in cyanobacteria was to literally make time stop", tells research leader Albert Heck from Utrecht University.

"Or as William Faulkner, Nobel Prize Laureate in Literature said: 'Only when the clock stops does time come to life.' Faulkner spoke taking a pause in the constant haste of life. That was also the trick here. We slowed the biological clock by running it in the fridge for a week. In the literal sense we have frozen the time."

In addition to stopping time, the researchers applied a new combination of cutting-edge research techniques. With one technique, they were able to determine how often each of the three protein complexes - KaiA, KaiB and KaiC - assembled or disassembled in a single 24-hour cycle. This taught them which collections of protein components - combinations of gears, springs and balances - determine the daily rhythm.

They then stopped the clock at specific moments by reducing the temperature. This allowed them to use a variety of techniques to zoom in in great detail on the structure of the collection of protein components at that moment - the position of the gears, springs and balances.

In so doing, they identified the two structures that are vital to understanding how the clock works. The researchers could then derive how the wheels turn by determining the transitions from one structure to another. This produced a model that shows exactly how only three protein components form a precision timepiece that operates on a 24-hour cycle.

"Even though the biological clock of cyanobacteria is very old in terms of geological history, we can still learn a lot from the system today," says Heck. Just a few years ago researchers discovered a similar process in our red blood cells.

"Cyanobacteria are the first organisms that have produced oxygen. Oxygen enrichment was the foundation for today's life. With the results of this study, we are learning about the biological primal mechanisms of life, but we can pursue specific aspects directly in clinical research," Heck summarizes.

J. Snijder, J.M. Schuller, A. Wiegard, P. Lossl, N. Schmelling, I.M.Axmann, J.M. Plitzko, F. Forster and A.J.R. Heck: Structures of the cyanobacterial circadian oscillator frozen in a fully assembled state, Science, March 2017

EXO WORLDS
Biochemical 'fossil' shows how life may have emerged without phosphate
 Washington DC (SPX) Mar 03, 2017
 One major mystery about life's origin is how phosphate became an essential building block of genetic and metabolic machinery in cells, given its poor accessibility on early Earth. In a study published on March 9 in the journal Cell, researchers used systems biology approaches to tackle this long-standing conundrum, providing compelling, data-driven evidence that primitive life forms may not have ... read more
Related Links
 Utrecht University
 Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth

Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EXO WORLDS
Student Scientists Select Menu for Astronauts

 3D Pizza Printer to Feed Hungry Astronauts in Deep Space

 New Plant Habitat Will Increase Harvest on International Space Station

 Space Tourism and Business Looking Up
EXO WORLDS
Space squadron supports record-breaking satellites launch

 Europe launches fourth Earth monitoring satellite

 Elon Musk: tech dreamer reaching for sun, moon and stars

 Blue Origin shares video of New Glenn rocket
EXO WORLDS
Opportunity Driving South to Gully

 NASA Mars Orbiter Tracks Back-to-Back Regional Storms

 Paleolake deposits on Mars might look like sediments in Indonesia

 New evidence for a water-rich history on Mars
EXO WORLDS
China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes

 Riding an asteroid: China's next space goal

 China to launch 6-8 latest navigation satellites in 2017

 China launches experiment satellite "TK-1"
EXO WORLDS
UK funding space entrepreneurs

 ISRO Makes More Space for Private Sector Participation in Satellite Making

 Kuwait Space Agency - a pipedream or reality

 How low can you go? New project to bring satellites nearer to Earth
EXO WORLDS
Sandia creates 3-D metasurfaces with optical possibilities

 First exact model for diffusion in magnesium alloys

 Switching oxygen on and off

 Solid metal has 'structural memory' of its liquid state
EXO WORLDS
Kepler Provides Another Peek at Ultra-cool Neighbor

 Hunting for giant planet analogs in our own backyard

 Faraway Planet Systems Are Shaped Like the Solar System

 Biochemical 'fossil' shows how life may have emerged without phosphate
EXO WORLDS
NASA Mission Named 'Europa Clipper'

 Juno Captures Jupiter Cloudscape in High Resolution

 Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement