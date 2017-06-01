Northrop Grumman receives AESA radar contract

|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Jun 1, 2017
The U.S. Air Force awarded a contract to Northrop Grumman for 72 radar systems, as well as spares and support services, the Department of Defense announced on Wednesday.
The $243.9 million contract is for Active Electronically Scanned Array, or AESA, radars.
Active Electronic Scanned Array radar is a phased array antenna detection system that can operate on multiple frequencies and multiple directions at once. It is used in aerial, ground and sea-based systems. It's beams are said to be less detectable and more effective than earlier models of radar.
Work will be performed at Linthicum Heights, Md., with 72 systems to be delivered. The contract has been competitively acquired with one offer proffered. The program is expected to be completed by January 31, 2019.
Fiscal 2016 Air Force research, development, and evaluation funds in the amount of $30.7 million were allocated for the program at the time of the award.
