Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TECH SPACE
New use for paper industry's sludge and fly ash in plastics
 by Staff Writers
 Espoo, Finland (SPX) Feb 28, 2017


Up to half of oil-based polypropylene can be replaced with paper industry side streams. Plastec Finland Oy and Wiitta Oy made a trial batch of floor tiles and storage containers, of which side-streams accounted for 30%.

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland examined, as part of the EU's Reffibre project, whether new industrial applications could be developed for various types of sludge and fly ash generated by the paper and board industry.

Laboratory tests showed that these side streams can replace up to 50% of oil-based polypropylene. They can be used as a raw material in plastic composites made using injection moulding and extrusion.

Large quantities of various side streams are created during the manufacture of paper and cardboard. Part of these can be used instead of natural aggregates as a raw material in concrete or asphalt, or in construction. Large amounts of side streams still end up in landfills and incineration.

Side streams could be used to lower composite manufacturing costs, reduce the environmental impacts of production, and lower the total amount of waste. This would also reduce the production of oil-based plastics.

Laboratory tests showed that 50% of the raw-materials in injection-moulded composite could come from paper and board industry side streams. The amount of side streams has an effect on the product's properties: strength, stiffness, heat resistance, appearance and the texture of the surface.

During the project, Plastec Finland Oy and Wiitta Oy produced floor tiles and storage containers, of which side-streams accounted for 30%. New applications are continually being sought - in the future, they may include pallets and crates, for example.

The possible legal restrictions still have to be explored prior to the product-specific use of side-streams in composites.

TECH SPACE
Serendipity uncovers borophene's potential
 Chicago IL (SPX) Feb 24, 2017
 Almost one year ago, borophene didn't even exist. Now, just months after a Northwestern University and Argonne National Laboratory team discovered the material, another team led by Mark Hersam is already making strides toward understanding its complicated chemistry and realizing its electronic potential. Created in December 2015, borophene is a two-dimensional, metallic sheet of boron, the ... read more
Related Links
 VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TECH SPACE
Russian cargo ship docks with space station

 Russia to carry out tourist flights around Moon by 2022

 NASA selects proposals for first-ever Space Technology Research Institutes

 NASA saves energy and water with new modular supercomputing facility
TECH SPACE
Spacex To Send Privately Crewed Dragon Spacecraft Beyond The Moon Next Year

 Sounding Rocket Flies in Alaska to Study Auroras

 SpaceX cargo ship arrives at space station

 SpaceX cargo ship aborts rendezvous with space station
TECH SPACE
NASA mulls putting astronauts on deep space test flight

 Opportunity leaving crater rim for the Plains of Meridiani

 Scientists say Mars valley was flooded with water not long ago

 Researchers pinpoint watery past on Mars
TECH SPACE
China to launch first high-throughput communications satellite in April

 Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory
TECH SPACE
Kacific places order with Boeing for a high throughput satellite

 ESA affirms Open Access policy for images, videos and data

 Iridium Announces Target Date for Second Launch of Iridium NEXT

 Italy, Russia working closely on Mars exploration, Earth monitoring satellites
TECH SPACE
Two radar eyes are better than one

 New use for paper industry's sludge and fly ash in plastics

 Scientists discover how essential methane catalyst is made

 New polymer additive could revolutionize plastics recycling
TECH SPACE
Does Pluto Have The Ingredients For Life?

 Ancient microbes push limits of what life can survive on Earth, and off

 Prediction: More gas-giants will be found orbiting Sun-like stars

 From Rocks, Evidence of a 'Chaotic Solar System'
TECH SPACE
Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement