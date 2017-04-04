Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















OUTER PLANETS
New Horizons Halfway from Pluto to Next Flyby Target
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Apr 04, 2017


A KBO among the Stars: In preparation for the New Horizons flyby of 2014 MU69 on Jan. 1, 2019, the spacecraft's Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) took a series of 10-second exposures of the background star field near the location of its target Kuiper Belt object (KBO). This composite image is made from 45 of these 10-second exposures taken on Jan. 28, 2017. The yellow diamond marks the predicted location of MU69 on approach, but the KBO itself was too far from the spacecraft (544 million miles, or 877 million kilometers) even for LORRI's telescopic "eye" to detect. New Horizons expects to start seeing MU69 with LORRI in September of 2018 - and the team will use these newly acquired images of the background field to help prepare for that search on approach. Image courtesy NASA/JHUAPL/SWRI. For a larger version of this image please go here.

How time and our spacecraft fly - especially when you're making history at 32,000 miles (51,500 kilometers) per hour. Continuing on its path through the outer regions of the solar system, NASA's New Horizons spacecraft has now traveled half the distance from Pluto - its storied first target - to 2014 MU69, the Kuiper Belt object (KBO) it will fly past on Jan. 1, 2019.

The spacecraft reached that milestone at midnight (UTC) on April 3 - or 8 p.m. ET on April 2 - when it was 486.19 million miles (782.45 million kilometers) beyond Pluto and the same distance from MU69.

"It's fantastic to have completed half the journey to our next flyby; that flyby will set the record for the most distant world ever explored in the history of civilization," said Alan Stern, New Horizons principal investigator from the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado.

Later this week - at 21:24 UTC (or 5:24 p.m. ET) on April 7 - New Horizons will also reach the halfway point in time between closest approaches to Pluto, which occurred at 7:48 a.m. ET on July 14, 2015, and MU69, predicted for 2 a.m. ET on New Year's Day 2019.

The nearly five-day difference between the halfway markers of distance and time is due to the gravitational tug of the sun. The spacecraft is actually getting slightly slower as it pulls away from the sun's gravity, so the spacecraft crosses the midpoint in distance a bit before it passes the midpoint in time.

Ready for a Rest
 New Horizons will begin a new period of hibernation later this week. In fact, the spacecraft will be sleeping through the April 7 halfway timing marker to MU69, because mission operators at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, will have put the spacecraft into hibernation two hours beforehand.

The scheduled 157-day hibernation is well-deserved; New Horizons has been "awake" for almost two and a half years, since Dec. 6, 2014. Since then, in addition to its historic Pluto encounter and 16 subsequent months of relaying the data from that encounter back to Earth, New Horizons has made breakthrough, distant observations of a dozen Kuiper Belt objects (KBOs), collected unique data on the dust and charged-particle environment of the Kuiper Belt, and studied the hydrogen gas that permeates the vast space surrounding the sun, called the heliosphere.

"The January 2019 MU69 flyby is the next big event for us, but New Horizons is truly a mission to more broadly explore the Kuiper Belt," said Hal Weaver, New Horizons project scientist from APL, in Laurel, Maryland.

"In addition to MU69, we plan to study more than two-dozen other KBOs in the distance and measure the charged particle and dust environment all the way across the Kuiper Belt."

New Horizons is currently 3.5 billion miles (5.7 billion kilometers) from Earth; at that distance, a radio signal sent from the operations team - and traveling at light speed - needs about five hours and 20 minutes to reach the spacecraft. All spacecraft systems are healthy and operating normally, and the spacecraft is on course for its MU69 flyby.

OUTER PLANETS
ANU leads public search for Planet X
 Canberra, Australia (SPX) Mar 27, 2017
 The Australian National University (ANU) is launching a search for a new major planet within our solar system, inviting anyone around the world with access to the Internet to help make the historic discovery. Anyone who helps find the so-called Planet X will work with ANU astronomers to validate the discovery through the International Astronomical Union. ANU astrophysicist Dr. Brad T ... read more
Related Links
 New Horizons at APL
 The million outer planets of a star called Sol
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

OUTER PLANETS
US, Russia Have Opportunities for Expanding Space Cooperation Despite Tensions

 United Launch Alliance Completes Crew Emergency Egress System

 Space Traffic Management at Mach 25

 Spacewalkers Connect Adapter for Commercial Crew Vehicles
OUTER PLANETS
US Hardware Production Begins for Money-Saving Next-Generation Rockets

 Evolution of Arianespace governance ensures greater coherence with Airbus Safran Launchers

 SpaceX hails 'revolution' after recycled rocket launch, landing

 Kremlin Believes Russia Can Compete With Private Firms Like SpaceX in Space
OUTER PLANETS
New MAVEN findings reveal how Mars' atmosphere was lost to space

 Potential Mars Airplane Resumes Flight

 Prolific Mars Orbiter Completes 50,000 Orbits

 Final two ExoMars landing sites chosen
OUTER PLANETS
Yuanwang fleet to carry out 19 space tracking tasks in 2017

 China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes
OUTER PLANETS
Vietnam set to produce satellites by 2022

 Globalsat Sky and Space Global sign MoU for testing and offering satellite service in Latin America

 OneWeb Satellites breaks ground on high-volume satellite manufacturing facility

 Start-Ups at the Final Frontier
OUTER PLANETS
A step toward long-lasting sunscreen

 Space blanket floats away during historic spacewalk

 U.S. Army orders Counter Fire Target Acquisition Radar System

 Spray-on memory could enable bendable digital storage
OUTER PLANETS
Inventing Tools for Detecting Life Elsewhere with Future Telescopes

 Viruses in the oceanic basement

 Sun's UV Light Helped Spark Life

 Astronomers identify purest, most massive brown dwarf
OUTER PLANETS
New Horizons Halfway from Pluto to Next Flyby Target

 ANU leads public search for Planet X

 Juno Spacecraft Set for Fifth Jupiter Flyby

 Scientists make the case to restore Pluto's planet status



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement